Parler Share
Commentary
Voters arrive to cast their ballots at the Phoenix Art Museum on Tuesday in Phoenix.
Commentary
Voters arrive to cast their ballots at the Phoenix Art Museum on Tuesday in Phoenix. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Source of Election Chaos Identified: Two Little Changes Made to Ballot Printers

 By Bryan Chai and    November 12, 2022 at 12:25pm
Parler Share

Anyone who already had suspicions about the legitimacy of the 2020 election outcome will not be thrilled to hear about some of the issues plaguing the 2022 midterms.

One such notable snafu occurred in the state of Arizona, which is embroiled in a lengthy tabulation process that has exasperated voters.

A new report from Votebeat has shed a bit of light on the “how” of the voting issues plaguing Arizona.

Simply put, the printer settings had been input incorrectly for the voting machines in question.

Election Department representative Megan Gilbertson told Votebeat that the “media weight” for ballots was set to “heavy, as recommended.” That is, apparently, the correct setting.

Trending:
Dead Democrat Wins Race in Deep Red State

The media weight of the receipts and ballot envelopes was, however, set to a lighter setting.

So the printers were not able to heat the ballots enough for the toner to stick, according to reporter Jen Fifield.

While the problem itself was simple, the discovery and fix took some time.

Do you think this error disenfranchised some voters?

By about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Maricopa County had seen enough issues that it called on technicians from Runbeck Elections Services, which had provided at least some of the printers.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said the solution was discovered by 1 p.m. and had largely been administered by 4 p.m.

The Western Journal reported on some of the irregularities happening in Anthem, Arizona, a GOP stronghold.

Related:
Watch: Smirking Biden Sends Republicans Message as Post-Election Investigations Loom

One Western Journal employee who had gone to vote at the above Anthem location reported that when he finally got through the long line, it took five attempts for the tabulator to accept his ballot.

From all indications, it appears that this was an honest mistake, but there are still quite a few unanswered questions that will need to be addressed at some point.

These settings didn’t appear to cause any issues, or at least not this widespread, for the primary election or for early voters. Why did this error occur on the literal day of midterm voting?

Votebeat reported that printers are tested before voting begins. Why didn’t the alleged testing catch any of these issues?

At the end of the day, this falls on the Board of Supervisors and Gates. They will eventually have to answer these questions, and anyone concerned with election integrity will certainly be listening with attentive ears.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Source of Election Chaos Identified: Two Little Changes Made to Ballot Printers
Livestream Cameras Capturing Vote-Count Area Go Dark, Take 8 Hours to Come Back Online
Construction Halts at Obama Presidential Center After 'Noose' Found on Site
The MJ Debate Is Dead: LeBron Caught Whining That He Needs to 'Learn How to Flop'
Watch: Insane Car Chase Involves 3 Different Cars Across 2 California Counties
See more...




Source of Election Chaos Identified: Two Little Changes Made to Ballot Printers
Man Spots 100-Year-Old Bible in Dirty Apartment, Doesn't Realize He's About to Help Solve Murder Mystery
Woman Horrified After Learning the Reason Behind Blood Dripping Down Her Walls: 'Real Life Horror Movie'
Kari Lake Tells Nation to 'Buckle Up' as Data Expert Reveals What's Coming
Literal Nightmare Unfolds in Hawaii as Fire Ants 'Can Rain Down' on Unsuspecting Hikers
See more...

Conversation