Source Reveals If Melania Is Sticking by Donald Trump Amid Indictment: 'That's What She Does'

As former President Donald Trump faces contrary winds, there is a constant in the swirl of challenges — former first lady Melania Trump.

Trump will be arraigned Tuesday on an indictment handed up last week by a Manhattan grand jury.

“Melania and Donald were both shocked when they were told” about the indictment, People reported it was told by what it called “a political source.”

“They weren’t expecting it, but Melania will support him. That’s what she does. They are a family,” the source said.

A Palm Beach source told People that the indictment did not interfere with the couple’s social schedule on Thursday, the day news of the indictment emerged, when they dined in public with friends at Mar-a-Lago.

“Like usual, drama swirls around them and they wade through it. It’s part of their lives,” the source said.

Trump adviser Gina Loudon noted that the couple acted as if all was normal on Thursday at Mar-a-Lago.

“Beautiful evening here at the gorgeous Mar a Lago!” she tweeted.

Beautiful evening here at the gorgeous Mar a Lago! Our REAL First Couple enveloped in the love of their friends and most loyal! (Sorry to disappoint, corporate media 😜. Actually not. Screw you! This is a happiness you will never know, sadly). pic.twitter.com/IFsFU41lAd — Dr. Gina (@RealDrGina) March 31, 2023

“Our REAL First Couple enveloped in the love of their friends and most loyal!” she wrote.

A report in the Daily Mail painted a similar picture of the former first lady to that of People.

“Mrs. Trump is strong. She is focused on her family and stands behind her husband, as she always has,” the source said.

“For the past seven years, the left has made multiple attempts to smear and attack her family and this is just the latest attempt to bring him down,” the source said.

Donald Trump attended a party at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday night with his wife Melania by his side, pictured in a suit and tie beaming as Melania stood beside him in a red dress.

https://t.co/EauUlblhSi — DottieSilentNoMore (@DottieFincham) March 31, 2023

The Daily Mail noted that when dining in public on the day her husband learned he was indicted, “Melania Trump wore a vivid red dress, making it easy to pick her out in the crowd.”

“For the former first lady, who often lets her clothes speak for her, it was a bold statement,” the Mail wrote.

Neither Melania Trump nor the couple’s son, Barron, were spotted in the entourage that accompanied the former president to New York for his arraignment Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail.

