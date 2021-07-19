Sources Say Multiple US Olympic Athletes Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Multiple U.S. athletes have tested positive for coronavirus less than one week before the Olympic opening ceremony, multiple sources reported.

U.S Women’s Tennis player Cori “Coco” Gauff withdrew from the Olympics after announcing on twitter Sunday that she tested positive for coronavirus. Kara Eaker of the U.S. women’s gymnastic team tested positive on Monday and remains in isolation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In a Sunday Twitter thread, ABC News Foreign Correspondent James Longman listed a few names of athletes that tested positive for COVID-19.

“Positive cases and contact tracing are taking down athletes,” the reporter tweeted.

“Coco Gauff out of the tennis, two South African footballers also positive as well as the SA sevens rugby coach.”

“It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future,” Gauff said in the tweet.

Gauff, 17, is currently ranked 25th in the world, according to the Women’s Tennis Association’s rankings and it is not confirmed if she was vaccinated, The Times reported.

Eaker, an alternate on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team, tested positive for coronavirus while training for the games in Japan, the Associated Press reported.

Eaker’s coach, Al Fong, confirmed the positive test in an email to the AP on Monday. Eaker, 18, received the coronavirus vaccination in May 2021, according to Fong, the AP reported.

USA Gymnastics did not identify Eaker as the infected team member when the Daily Caller News Foundation asked for a comment. The team noted that the infected and exposed athletes will remain in isolation, the DCNF reported.

“Accordingly, on Monday, the Olympic athletes moved to separate lodging accommodations and a separate training facility, as originally planned, and will continue their preparation for the Games. The entire delegation continues to be vigilant and will maintain strict protocols while they are in Tokyo,” a statement to the DCNF said.

USA Men’s Basketball team member Bradley Beal tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday prior to making the trip to Tokyo, according to the AP. He was placed on the team’s safety protocol and will not play in the Olympics, USA basketball said in a tweet.

Other countries have also seen positive coronavirus cases prior to the start of the games, The WSJ reported.

Three members of the South African Men’s Soccer team tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday and remain in isolation, according to a press release from the South African Football Association.

Ryu Seung-min of South Korea became the first member of the International Olympic Committee to test positive for coronavirus on Saturday and remains in isolation, according to Reuters.

Another six athletes and two staff members from Britain’s team were placed in isolation on Sunday after they were exposed to the virus on their flight to Japan, the NYT reported.

Czech beach volleyball player Ondrej Oersuic tested positive at the Olympic village, the Czech Republic’s Olympic Committee said on Monday, according to Reuters.

