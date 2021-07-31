Path 27
Commentary
Sports

South African Swimmer Takes Olympic Gold, But It's What's on Her Cap That Has Us Cheering

C. Douglas Golden July 31, 2021 at 10:56am
Path 27

For the past few days, we’ve all been busy arguing over whether U.S. gymnast Simone Biles’ dramatic withdrawal from several Olympic events makes her a villain, a hero or a human being.

Meanwhile, most of us probably missed the story of Tatjana Schoenmaker.

Schoenmaker, a South African swimmer, didn’t just win gold in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Games on Friday — she set a world record in the process, becoming the first woman to ever go under 2:19 in the event, according to Yahoo.

Trending:
Olympian's Overzealous Victory Celebration Ends Up Costing Him More Than He Ever Imagined

Earlier in the week, she gave South Africa its first Olympic swimming medal since 2000, earning silver in the 100-meter breaststroke and breaking an Olympic record in the event in the preliminary round, SportsNet reported.

Schoenmaker’s athletic accomplishments might not have flown completely under the radar, but what was written on her swim cap definitely did — and that’s what has us cheering.

According to CBN News, underneath her green South Africa cap was one with the words “Soli Deo Gloria,” Latin for “glory to God alone.”

As the Games got underway, Schoenmaker also shared a prayer on her social media accounts.

“Father God may your will be done, may your peace fill us up, may we praise you no matter what the outcome, may we be empowered by your strength to give it our all and may we forever be in awe of your goodness!” she wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you for bringing us to this very moment.”

Related:
Pelosi's Archbishop Speaks Out, Savages House Speaker for Her Support of Abortion: 'The Epitome of Hypocrisy'

Schoenmaker’s performance — and her witness — made waves across social media.

In her native South Africa, some hope Schoenmaker will inspire more young girls to take up swimming, Reuters reported.

Let’s hope they take away some spiritual motivation from her as well.

In an Olympiad plagued with self-promoting activism and woke ideology, Schoenmaker is a ray of light — pointing right at what this world needs.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




loading
Once Border Protection Saw What Came on This Ship from Asia, They Immediately Expelled It from US Waters
Report: Lawmakers Found Way to Circumvent 'Buy American' Rules with Shameless Addition to Monstrously Expensive Infrastructure Package
Negotiators Release 2,702-Page Monstrosity of an 'Infrastructure' Bill, Senate May Finally Vote
Major Newspaper Posts a How-To Video on Pumping Gas After Nanny State Temporarily Allows Self-Service
Virginia School Board Rejects Transgender Mandate, Sets Up Battle with State Democrats
See more...

Conversation