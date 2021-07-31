For the past few days, we’ve all been busy arguing over whether U.S. gymnast Simone Biles’ dramatic withdrawal from several Olympic events makes her a villain, a hero or a human being.

Meanwhile, most of us probably missed the story of Tatjana Schoenmaker.

Schoenmaker, a South African swimmer, didn’t just win gold in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Games on Friday — she set a world record in the process, becoming the first woman to ever go under 2:19 in the event, according to Yahoo.

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker BREAKS the world record to win the gold in the women’s 200m breaststroke and her reaction is priceless.@_king_lil and @lazorlaze win the silver and bronze for @TeamUSA. #TokyoOlympics 📺 NBC

💻 https://t.co/vlVjyst3S3

📱 NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/etlxBwXJG9 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2021

Earlier in the week, she gave South Africa its first Olympic swimming medal since 2000, earning silver in the 100-meter breaststroke and breaking an Olympic record in the event in the preliminary round, SportsNet reported.

Schoenmaker’s athletic accomplishments might not have flown completely under the radar, but what was written on her swim cap definitely did — and that’s what has us cheering.

According to CBN News, underneath her green South Africa cap was one with the words “Soli Deo Gloria,” Latin for “glory to God alone.”

Soli Deo Gloria. Tatjana Schoenmaker pic.twitter.com/NQpTiggxhK — Samuel (@_samueeldavila) July 27, 2021

As the Games got underway, Schoenmaker also shared a prayer on her social media accounts.

“Father God may your will be done, may your peace fill us up, may we praise you no matter what the outcome, may we be empowered by your strength to give it our all and may we forever be in awe of your goodness!” she wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you for bringing us to this very moment.”

LET THE GAMES BEGIN 🙏🏻🇿🇦 Father God may your will be done, may your peace fill us up, may we praise you no matter what the outcome, may we be empowered by your strength to give it our all and may we forever be in the awe of your goodness! pic.twitter.com/FE21q66Bvs — Tatjana Schoenmaker (@TRSchoenmaker) July 23, 2021

Thank you for bringing us to this very moment 🙏🏻 Ps. Wow this is still so unreal! There are no words to describe how we are feeling 😱 Hope we can make you proud South Africa 🇿🇦💪🏼

Let’s go #teamrsa DREAMS DO COME TRUE 🙏🏻 — Tatjana Schoenmaker (@TRSchoenmaker) July 23, 2021

Schoenmaker’s performance — and her witness — made waves across social media.

Our family got up at 03:30 this morning to watch you live in the 200m breasstroke. Wow, wow, congratulations with your gold. You brought joy to all South Africans. And you spoiled us with a WR. We’ve got GOLD — Wouter vd Heever (@wvdheever) July 30, 2021

I think we can all confirm that, whether we like it appreciate it or not, Jesus is lord, she didn’t sugar-coat it to be politically correct, she was very clear, and today she’s a world record holder. — Lungi Wallstreet (@LungiWallstreet) July 30, 2021

Hi, Tatjana. I’m a Chinese Christian in Joburg. Could I share your twitter praying and photos with my friends in China?

I know you are focusing on the race and have no time now. I pray for you daughter of GOD, you are the best and the best of best is coming, with the grace of God — Song Xu (@SongXu) July 26, 2021

In her native South Africa, some hope Schoenmaker will inspire more young girls to take up swimming, Reuters reported.

Let’s hope they take away some spiritual motivation from her as well.

In an Olympiad plagued with self-promoting activism and woke ideology, Schoenmaker is a ray of light — pointing right at what this world needs.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.