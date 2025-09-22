Southern Baptist Entity Finally Announces Split from Soros-Backed Group

The public policy arm of the Southern Baptist Convention announced Wednesday that it would sever ties with an immigration group backed by far-left billionaire George Soros.

The Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, which is charged with representing the Southern Baptist Convention in the public square, will no longer partner with the Evangelical Immigration Table.

Soros’ Open Society Foundations provides up to 38 percent of the budget for the National Immigration Forum, which is the group that launched the Evangelical Immigration Table.

These groups aimed to influence American churches and push them toward more progressive views on immigration, according to an explainer from the Center for Baptist Leadership.

The executive leadership of the ERLC, including acting president Miles Mullin, announced that the Southern Baptist entity will “break ties” with the Evangelical Immigration Table.

At @BaptistLeaders, we have been working to expose this relationship between the ERLC and the Soros-funded Evangelical Immigration Table and call on the ERLC to sever those ties since we launched last year. There is more to be done, but this is a significant step in the right… pic.twitter.com/YPJVfAW9Mo — Center for Baptist Leadership (@BaptistLeaders) September 17, 2025

“We feel we need to take a more independent posture on our immigration-related work,” Mullin said, per an article from Baptist Press.

Megan Basham, a journalist with the Daily Wire who has investigated ties between the ERLC and the Soros-backed group, celebrated the decision on social media following the announcement.

“This is a major victory and a day for celebrating! Praise God!” she wrote.

🚨🚨Southern Baptists, after nearly 15 years the ERLC has FINALLY announced they are breaking ties with the Soros-funded open borders group, the Evangelical Immigration Table. This is a major victory and a day for celebrating! Praise God! pic.twitter.com/C0KEyIZwku — Megan Basham (@megbasham) September 17, 2025

Basham thanked other Southern Baptists who had been calling for their denomination to stop associating with the Evangelical Immigration Table.

“Your voices mattered. Thank you for being bold and contending for the faith!” she continued.

In another post, Basham outlined how the Evangelical Immigration Table has been “nothing more than a front group” for left-wing open borders advocates at the National Immigration Forum.

“Legally they are the same entity. NIF is and was funded by George Soros. For the first few years of its existence, he was its biggest backer,” she explained.

“His own board books for Open Society cite how their funding went to the NIF’s work with *evangelical Christians and Southern Baptists* specifically,” Basham continued.

They have, specifically through the Evangelical Immigration Table which is nothing more than a front group for the left-wing open borders org, National Immigration Forum. Legally they are the same entity. NIF is and was funded by George Soros. For the first few years of its… https://t.co/kT7BJLs0jX pic.twitter.com/rlUNYc1eYY — Megan Basham (@megbasham) September 17, 2025

“To deny this is to deny hard records,” she concluded. “But praise God, it is a new day and we are finally disentangled from this secular left-wing amnesty group.”

Many conservative leaders in the Southern Baptist Convention — which is the nation’s largest Protestant association of churches — have long warned about left-wing groups attempting to subvert and steer the bulwark of American conservative evangelicalism.

Nearly 43 percent of attendees this summer at the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in Dallas, Texas, voted to abolish the ERLC entirely, largely because of such concerns.

