A federal agent wears a badge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the immigration court at Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York, Monday, June 9, 2025.
Southernmost US City Terminates ICE Agreement, GOP Leadership Fires Back

 By Randy DeSoto  July 3, 2025 at 12:54pm
The Key West, Florida’s commissioners voted Tuesday to end the city’s cooperation agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, prompting a stern warning from the state’s attorney general.

The vote was 5-1, voiding an agreement that the nation’s southernmost city’s police chief, Sean Brandenburg, entered into with ICE in March, the Miami Herald reported.

The agreement was part of a federal program known as 287(g), named after a section in the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996.

It “allows local authorities to perform certain federal immigration enforcement functions, including allowing officers to question, arrest and detain people suspected of violating immigration law,” according to Fox News.

The City Commission said the agreement was unenforceable because it was entered into by Brandenburg and not the city manager.

“I try not to make decisions with my heart because it can get me into trouble,” said Commissioner Donald Lee, the city’s former police chief, before voting to end the agreement, according to the Herald.

“Tonight, I am going to make a decision from my heart, and I hope it doesn’t get the city in trouble,” he added.

Do you think ICE officers are unfairly maligned?

Florida GOP Attorney General James Uthmeier promised in a letter to the City Commission on Wednesday that the decision will get Key West officials in trouble, unless they reverse course.

He explained their vote violates state law by making Key West a “sanctuary city.”

Uthmeier noted in March that ICE, with the help of Key West police, arrested 10 illegal aliens, all of whom were convicted sex offenders. Others detained that month included one who had committed murder, trafficked drugs, and engaged in animal abuse.

“We think those facts are far more compelling than the nonsensical sloganeering of misinformed protesters,” the attorney general contended.

DeSantis Unveils New Thomas Jefferson Statue to Celebrate the Founder's Key Role 250 Years Ago

“Florida law unequivocally forbids sanctuary cities,” Uthmeier concluded. “Failure to take corrective action will result in the enforcement of all applicable civil and criminal penalties, including removal from office by the governor.”

DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday, while opening ICE’s “Alligator Alcatraz” detention facility, that Key West officials could face suspension.

“I think the attorney general has weighed in on that, and I’ll let him do the analysis and sent them whatever warnings need to be sent. But, the reality is, you have a responsibility for full participation,” the governor said. “And, you can virtue signal and try to make political statements, but the reality is, local governments have to abide by Florida law.”

DeSantis has previously suspended local prosecutors in Florida for failing to uphold the law.

Randy DeSoto
