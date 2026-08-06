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An ICE agent stands alongside a long line of travelers waiting to pass through a TSA Checkpoint at the Philadelphia International Airport on March 28, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
An ICE agent stands alongside a long line of travelers waiting to pass through a TSA Checkpoint at the Philadelphia International Airport on March 28, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images)

Southwest Airlines Repeatedly Attempts to Block ICE from Arresting Illegal Aliens: Report

 By Jack Davis  August 6, 2026 at 8:16am
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Firm in the belief that immigration enforcement is bad for business, Southwest Airlines is pushing back hard against efforts to detain illegal immigrants at U.S. airports, according to a new report.

A report from The Wall Street Journal highlights a July 25 incident in which an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent tried to board a Southwest Airlines jet in Dallas.

The agent was prevented from carrying out his duties by the airline, the outlet reported.

Dallas-based Southwest staff also refused to share passenger information with ICE.

The Wall Street Journal cited a source it did not name as saying that in recent weeks, about a half-dozen other incidents involving Southwest have taken place.

Should conservatives stop flying Southwest?

The incidents occur as ICE has been broadening their efforts to arrest illegal aliens at airports, such as airports in San Francisco, Miami, and Kansas City, Missouri.

Last month, between one and three dozen arrests per day were made at U.S. airports.

The Wall Street Journal indicated Southwest was not the only airline that threw up roadblocks to arresting illegal immigrants, but did not name the other carriers offering similar resistance.

Southwest said in a statement that it follows the law and wants to provide travelers a safe experience.

The airline said it has policies in place “to ensure appropriate legal documentation is presented by law enforcement personnel before any information about customers is shared.”

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Airline industry officials want clarity on the tactics ICE will use, with a clear preference for detaining illegal immigrants at TSA checkpoints rather than on planes.

“Airlines have had constructive discussions with ICE and TSA to ensure if law-enforcement activity occurs at an airport, there are proper procedures and protocols in place to prioritize the safety and security of all involved,” a representative of Airlines for America, a trade group, said.

Department of Homeland Security representative Lauren Bis said it is “simply enforcing our nation’s laws and established policy.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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