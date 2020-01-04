SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Soviet-Born Chess Legend Brilliantly Educates Millennials Who Approve of Communism

Russian democracy advocate and chess grand master Garry Kasparov speaks during the Oslo Freedom Forum on May 27, 2019, in Oslo, Norway.Julia Reinhart / Getty ImageRussian democracy advocate and chess grand master Garry Kasparov speaks during the Oslo Freedom Forum on May 27, 2019, in Oslo, Norway. (Julia Reinhart / Getty Images)

By Cade Almond
Published January 4, 2020 at 12:55am
Print

Chess legend Garry Kasparov, who has since become a political activist, had the perfect reaction to the alarming number of American millennials who approve of communism.

In November, MarketWatch reported on a YouGov survey that found 36 percent of respondents ages 23-38 approved of communism in some form, a noticeable increase from 28 percent a year ago.

MarketWatch revisited the findings — from a survey of 2,100 Americans between Sept. 6 and 13 — in a tweet Dec. 27.

TRENDING: Ahead of Confiscation, Northam Prepares To Start Jailing Gun Owners

“36% of millennials polled say that they approve of communism, which is up significantly from 28% in 2018,” it said.

The results did not go over well with conservatives or anyone with a measurable understanding of history.

One such critic was none other than Kasparov, a Russian born under Soviet rule in present-day Azerbaijan and arguably the greatest chess player of all time.

“It’s nice they have opinions about communism now, because once you’re living in it you don’t get to have an opinion about it anymore,” he tweeted Monday.

Communism generally has three types of supporters, and Kasparov was able to touch on all of them, even in such a simple response.

The most obvious pillar of support to which he referred are the people who have never experienced communism and as a result do not fully understand its horrors.

Those delusions of utopia are magnified if one is ignorant, willfully or not, of the gruesome history behind the failed marriage between the government and the economy.

Kasparov also subtly referenced a second pillar of support: those who have lived under communism for their entire lives and are similarly ignorant of other systems.

RELATED: Leftist Brainwashing: Students Convinced the Bible Is Worse Than 'The Communist Manifesto'

For them, top-down economic control was a given. Without the freedom to form their own opinion and weigh other systems based on merit, those living under communism can be forgiven for reverting to the default.

Would millennials still support communism if they were forced to live under it?

Part of the purpose of totalitarian communist rule is to convince the public that it is either the best way of life or the only way of life. Too often, that lie was and is believed.

That nature of communism, to produce propaganda on such a massive scale, also shines a light on the third group of supporters: the ones in control.

One of the major misconceptions among the American supporters of communism is that the Soviet Union and Mao Zedong’s China were problematic because they were totalitarian, not because they were communist.

To those supporters, totalitarianism is a bug, not a feature.

Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

Total government control of every aspect of life, especially the economy, is not only critical to communism, it is the definition of communism.

Whether there is one man with a birthright,  100 elected officials or a violent revolution (which is much more likely), communism is totalitarian by nature.

Without the proper checks and balances, which will not exist outside a liberal republic, a government with total control can and will keep the people under its thumb.

Coupled with the fact that communism doesn’t provide an incentive to work, this type of society directs human ambition toward power and authority that only a seat in the government can provide.

And if you don’t already have that seat, good luck convincing the one who does to give it up.

Thankfully, the pro-communist 36 percent of millennials have so far not gotten their way.

And with people like Garry Kasparov around, we can help keep it that way.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Cade Almond
Assignment Editor
Cade graduated Lyon College with a BA in Political Science in 2019, and has since acted as an assignment editor with The Western Journal. He is a Christian first, conservative second.
Cade graduated Lyon College with a BA in Political Science in 2019, and has since acted as an assignment editor with The Western Journal. He is a Christian first, conservative second.
Birthplace
Arkansas
Nationality
American
Education
BA Political Science, Lyon College (2019)







Soviet-Born Chess Legend Brilliantly Educates Millennials Who Approve of Communism
Florida Married Couple Flipped Coin at Altar To Decide on Last Name
Thousands Showed Up to Arlington Nat'l Cemetery To Honor Fallen Warriors at Christmastime
Harvey Weinstein Frets That His 'Work Has Been Forgotten' After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Liberal Vox Fires Hundreds After 'Workers' Bill It Supported Ends Up Passing
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×