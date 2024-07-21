Sowell Comes Out of Retirement to Praise 'Strong American' Leader Trump, Blast Violent Dem Rhetoric

Few figures in conservativism are more revered than Thomas Sowell. A free-market economist, social theorist and philosopher, Sowell’s work has spanned decades and influenced generations.

Sowell wrote a nationally syndicated column, authored dozens of books and dazzled television audiences time and time again with his common sense, anti-intellectual approach to political and cultural issues.

The following story is part of The Western Journal’s exclusive series “The Sowell Digest.” Each issue will break down and summarize one of Sowell’s many influential works.

It’s been eight years since the great Thomas Sowell retired from writing his weekly column.

In some ways, it was a sad moment, but in many ways, it wasn’t: Sowell had commented on pretty much every economic and cultural issue of import in American politics. He had covered everything and had little left to write that hadn’t already been written.

At least, that was the case until July 13.

Like many of us, after a would-be assassin shot former President Donald Trump through the ear at a rally, Sowell had a lot to say on the moment.

So much so that he turned back to writing columns one more time on Monday.

Like many, Sowell wasn’t shocked the shooting had taken place.

As a growing number of conservatives have been arguing for almost a week now, Sowell argued the assassination attempt was undoubtedly “part of a long and growing pattern of threats and violence” that have been “building for years.”

Sowell then went on to list numerous examples of this rhetoric going back to the 1990s.

“On May 9, 1992, the New York Times published the names of jurors who acquitted the policemen who used force when arresting Rodney King. The story included the communities in which the jurors lived and other identifying information about them,” Sowell wrote.

“Whatever we may think about Rodney King, the police or the jurors, we need to think long and hard about what kind of world we are creating if jurors decide cases based on their own personal safety or that of their families.”

Then, Sowell went on to reference the time mobs of leftist protesters gathered outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts in 2022.

The mobs were upset over the leaked Dobbs decision that eventually overturned Roe v. Wade.

As noted by Sowell, despite the fact that the mobs were in violation of federal law, Sen. Chuck Schumer chose to encourage the mob, saying to the two justices, “You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Just because one side says, “No justice, no peace,” Sowell argued, doesn’t mean their dangerous and illegal acts are any more noble.

“If one side keeps getting away with threats and violence, it is only a matter of time before their opponents also start using threats and violence. At that point, whatever they initially disagreed about is no longer the issue,” Sowell wrote. “It is now a question of revenge and counter-revenge, especially for unforgivable acts on both sides. And no compromise on the original issues can stop that.”

Surprisingly, the column ended with Sowell — a man who has in the past been quite critical of Donald Trump — complimenting the character he showed in the face of death.

“If anything positive can be salvaged from this ominous attempt on Donald Trump’s life, it may be his defiant response to being shot at. It may be important to let foreign enemies know that there are still some strong American leaders that they may have to deal with,” Sowell wrote.

