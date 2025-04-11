Share
Vice President J.D. Vance, right, and second lady Usha Vance, center, listen to Col. Susan Meyers, left, as they tour Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on March 28.
Vice President J.D. Vance, right, and second lady Usha Vance, center, listen to Col. Susan Meyers, left, as they tour Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on March 28. (Jim Watson -Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Space Force Base Commander Relieved of Duty for Comments on JD Vance

 By Jared Harris  April 11, 2025 at 3:58am
The commander of a Space Force base in Greenland has been relieved of her duties after comments made about Vice President J.D. Vance.

Space Force Col. Susannah Meyers, former head of the Pituffik Space Base, was removed from command on Thursday, Space Operations Command announced in a media release, citing “loss of confidence in her ability to lead.”

Meyers was pulled hours after a report revealed she sent an email distancing the U.S. military installation from Vance and the policies of the Trump administration.

Vance visited the Pituffik base during his March 28 trip to Greenland. Meyers’ message was sent days after the vice president’s departure.

In the Thursday report from Military.com, Meyers was identified as the one responsible for sending the email to all Pituffik personnel.

Meyers wrote that she mulled Vance’s visit over the weekend.

“I do not presume to understand current politics,” she wrote, “but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base.”

The then-commander then vowed to dig in to her position.

“I commit that, for as long as I am lucky enough to lead this base, all of our flags will fly proudly,” she wrote, “together.”

A source told the outlet that this email was not only sent to American military personnel stationed at the base, but to all base personnel, including those from Denmark and Greenland.

“Colonel Susannah Meyers, commander of Pituffik Space Base was removed from command by Colonel Kenneth Klock, commander of Space Base Delta 1, on April 10, 2025 for loss of confidence in her ability to lead,” the media release said.

“Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties.”

The USSF noted Col. Shawn Lee has now assumed command of the Greenland base.

Meyers’ dismissal was celebrated on social media.

“Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell wrote on X.

Indiana Sen. Jim Banks also added his own comments on X.

“Colonel Meyers tried to politicize the Space Force and was held accountable,” the senator wrote in his post.

“Lloyd Austin isn’t SecDef anymore.”

