A lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Space Force who was relieved of his command for comments he made about Marxism said that he is being “misportrayed.”

Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier had served as the commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado, Military.com reported.

He was relieved from his post last Friday over a loss of confidence in his ability to lead his team after he appeared on a podcast to promote his new book, which claims Marxist ideologies are becoming prevalent in the military.

“This decision was based on public comments made by Lt. Col. Lohmeier in a recent podcast,” a Space Force spokesperson said in an email.

“Lt. Gen. Whiting has initiated a Command Directed Investigation on whether these comments constituted prohibited partisan political activity.”

Lohmeier had appeared on the “Information Operation” podcast to promote his book, “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmasking of the American Military,” Fox News reported.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“I don’t believe I was being partisan. It is not politically partisan to expose or attack critical race theory or Marxism,” Lohmeier told Fox News Monday.

“The reason I say that is because Critical Race Theory and Marxism are antithetical to American values. Critical race theory fuels narratives that attack America’s founding documents.”

Do you think this Space Force officer should be speaking out about this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He added that he is being “misportrayed online” because he didn’t criticize any leaders, people in the Department of Defense or any elected officials.

“I try to tee up ideas that I think are toxic,” Lohmeier said.

The lieutenant colonel said that he had just been trying to follow guidance issued by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III that asked soldiers to “stand up for each other” and “against extremist ideologies.”

“That’s what I’m trying to do,” Lohmeier told Fox News. “And I’m not trying to be politically partisan.”

The lieutenant colonel said that “Marxist-rooted” claims about America are impacting the U.S. military.

“Most people — including senior leaders — who are pushing these ideas are pushing them without any understanding of Marxism,” he said.

Lohmeier told Fox News’ “Hannity” that communications had been sent out to every service member to prepare for “extremism down-days” that alleged, “the country was evil, that it was founded in 1619 rather than 1776 and that Whites are inherently evil.”

“So I spoke against those things in my book,” he told host Sean Hannity.

While Lohmeier still retains his rank, he has been reassigned within the Space Force.

Lohmeier’s comments resonated among his fellow military members who told him that they felt they’ve “lost their voice.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.