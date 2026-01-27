Share
News
Yankuba Touray, from Gambia, eats his breakfast inside an abandoned school in Badalona, near Barcelona, Spain, on Dec. 16, 2025.
Yankuba Touray, from Gambia, eats his breakfast inside an abandoned school in Badalona, near Barcelona, Spain, on Dec. 16, 2025. (AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti, File)

Spain Abruptly Hands Legal Status to Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Immigrants

 By The Associated Press  January 27, 2026 at 5:40am
Share

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s government announced Tuesday it will grant legal status to potentially hundreds of thousands of immigrants living and working in the country without authorization.

Spain’s Minister of Migration, Elma Saiz, announced the extraordinary measure following the weekly cabinet meeting. She said her government will amend existing immigration laws by expedited decree to grant immigrants who are living in Spain without authorization legal residency of up to one year as well as permission to work.

The permits will apply to those who arrived in Spain before Dec. 31, 2025, and who can prove they have lived in Spain for at least five months. They must also prove they have no criminal record.

“Today is a historic day,” Saiz told journalists during a news conference.

The measure could benefit between 500,000 and 800,000 people estimated by different organizations to be living in the shadows of Spanish society. Many are Latin Americans or Africans working in the agricultural, tourism, or service sectors.

The expedited decree bypasses a similar bill that has stalled in parliament. Saiz said she expects immigrants will be able to start applying for their legal status from April once the decree comes into force.

The Spanish government’s move came as a surprise to many after a last-minute deal between the ruling Socialist Party and the left-wing Podemos party in exchange for parliamentary support to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wobbly government.

The news was welcomed by hundreds of immigrant rights groups and prominent Roman Catholic associations who had campaigned and obtained 700,000 signatures for a similar initiative that was admitted for debate in Congress in 2024 but was unlikely to get enough votes to pass.

As other nations, many emboldened by the Trump administration, move to restrict immigration and asylum worldwide, Spain has taken the opposite direction, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his ministers often extolling the benefits of immigration to the economy.

The Iberian nation has taken in millions of people from South America and Africa in recent years.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Federal Judge Orders ICE Chief to Appear in Court
Spain Abruptly Hands Legal Status to Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Immigrants
Infamous Trump Impeachment Figure Launches Senate Campaign
ICE Agents to Travel to Milan Olympics for Security Role Despite Mayor's Objections
Illegal Immigrant Superintendent in Iowa to Plead Guilty Over Falsely Claiming to Be US Citizen
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation