Spain Loosens Some Coronavirus Restrictions as Number of New Cases Declines

Certain sectors of the Spanish economy, including manufacturing and construction, that had been shut down in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country reopened on Monday.

The move by Spain and other European countries to lessen restrictions comes as President Donald Trump and governors grapple with when and how to reopen the United States economy.

Spain has recorded the most confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe, with more than 170,000 infected and 18,000 deaths, according to data collected by John Hopkins University.

The nation saw it highest number of new cases in late March and early April, and has been on a downhill slope since.

Reuters reported that “in a sign that the situation was taking a turn for the better, some businesses, including construction and manufacturing, were allowed to reopen.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Sunday he made the decision to restart certain segments of the economy after consulting with a committee of scientific experts.

“We are still far from victory, from the moment when we can pick up our normal lives again, but we have made the first decisive steps in the path towards victory,” Sanchez said.

Mi propuesta es sincera. Necesitamos a todos, nos necesitamos todos. La unión de todos y todas para volver a poner el país en marcha. Haré todo lo que esté a mi alcance para conseguir esa unión. No tengo y no tendré otro enemigo que el virus.#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/MVBo1vW6RJ — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 12, 2020

The industrial group Nicolas Correa, a milling machine manufacturer based in Burgos in northern Spain, said it will take extra precautions to protect the safety of its workers, according to Reuters.

“We will continue to work in shifts, with staggered entries and exits to avoid concentrations of staff,” the company said, noting that it will be issuing protective gear to its employees.

CNBC reported that Italy — which has experienced the highest number of deaths in Europe from the coronavirus (with over 20,000) — announced its current lockdown will remain in place until May 3.

However, it will be allowing bookshops, stationers and children’s clothes shops to reopen this week

Other European countries, including Denmark, Norway and Austria, are also easing back restrictions starting this week, according to the BBC.

The moves came as President Donald Trump, along with state governors, begin to consider how and when to reopen the U.S. economy.

The current federal guidelines, calling for social distancing and not gathering in groups of 10 or more, are due to expire on April 30.

At a coronavirus task force news briefing on Friday, Trump said choosing when to reopen the economy will be the hardest decision he has ever made.

“And I’ve got to make the biggest decision of my life,” he said.

“And I’ve only started thinking about that. I mean, you know, I’ve made a lot of big decisions over my life. You understand that,” he said.

“This is, by far, the biggest decision of my life, because I have to say, ‘OK, let’s go. This is what we’re going to do.’”

….It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020

The president tweeted on Monday regarding reopening the economy, “A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”

