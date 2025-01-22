The Spanish-language version of the White House website was taken offline shortly after President Donald Trump returned to office.

The webpage, formerly hosted at whitehouse.gov/es, now takes users to an error which says “Page Not Found,” along with a button that says “Go To Home Page,” according to Newsweek.

The site had been operational on the morning of Jan. 20 as now-former President Joe Biden was spending his final few hours as commander-in-chief.

Newsweek noted that a Spanish-language White House website has been around since at least the tenure of former President Bill Clinton.

Trump also took down the site during his first term.

The White House’s Spanish X account has also been taken down.

But the removal of the website was not without controversy, according to The Latin Times.

The first version of the error message was a default message that said “Go Home” rather than “Go To Home Page.” Some interpreted the former remark as a command that Spanish speakers return to their countries of origin.

The White House appeared to change the wording to “Go To Home Page” after a viral video on social media described the discontinued website.

“For those of us who are immigrants, nothing captures better what went down today than the takedown of the White House website in Spanish that says ‘Go Home,’” one TikTok user said.

Commenters were indeed not happy about the change.

“I just wanna say to whoever designed this that he is the devil,” one X user said, per the Times.

“My jaw actually dropped,” another said.

“It says go to home page now. Not saying it’s impossible they were trying to edgelord at first,” one Reddit user said, referring to the idea that the Trump team possibly knew what the “Go Home” button would communicate to Spanish speakers.

President Trump has expressed an openness to legal immigration, but he is already cracking down on illegal immigration, which could be one reason many saw the original message as a slight to Spanish speakers.

However, Trump has also been about unity and working together.

White House principal deputy press secretary Harrison Fields said on Tuesday, the Trump administration is “committed to bringing back online the Spanish translation section of the website,” the Associated Press reported.

“It’s day two. We are in the process of developing, editing and tweaking the White House website. As part of this ongoing work, some of the archived content on the website went dormant. We are committed to reloading that content in a short timeline,” he continued.

By taking down the Spanish website and moving everything to one website, the Trump team is creating a space that will be unified, not divided — bringing Americans together in one place and reinforcing the idea of a unified country — regardless of race, language, country of origin, and culture.

