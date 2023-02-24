Fox Business host Charles Payne became the latest company personality to completely lose it on Gerlado Rivera as the two sparred on “Hannity” Thursday evening.

Rivera roiled Payne by falsely declaring President Joe Biden was in jeopardy of being bombed while he visited Ukraine earlier this week.

In spite of the fact Biden’s photo op with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put him in no known danger — as the Russians were informed Biden would be visiting — Rivera claimed he faced the threat of being killed.

Host Sean Hannity hosted the show in front of a live studio audience. He and his guests then discussed Biden’s trip to Ukraine.

Payne’s chief complaint was an air-raid siren heard while Biden was on the ground. He described it as a “phony” exercise in theatrics.

Rivera cut Payne off as he noted more than 100,000 people had died from Russian bombs.

Payne reminded Rivera the air-raid sirens in Kyiv had not gone off in the five days leading up to Biden’s visit. Naturally, he questioned why they would go off with Biden on the ground and with Russia knowing full well he was visiting.

“It was phony-baloney Hollywood junk,” he said.

Fox News host TORCHES Geraldo’s mustache off with flamethrower on LIVE TV as he EXPOSES Biden’s STAGED visit in Ukraine— Greatest thing you’ll watch today🔥 pic.twitter.com/ajWNuHOEWZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 23, 2023

Rivera fired back, “I absolutely disagree. “That is a little partisan jab that you didn’t have to make.”

Payne then lost his patience with the network contributor as sparks flew.

“Russia was notified that Biden was coming,” Payne reminded Rivera.“You think Russia was gonna drop a bomb on President Biden?!”

Rivera claimed the Russians were “not notified” about Biden’s visit.

Payne accurately pointed out, “Yes, they were!” Hannity agreed with Payne.

According to national security advisor Jake Sullivan, the U.S. was in communication with Russia long before Biden was allowed to enter an active war zone.

“We did notify the Russians that President Biden would be traveling to Kyiv,” Sullivan told CBS News Monday.

“We did so some hours before his departure for deconfliction purposes. And because of the sensitive nature of those communications, I won’t get into how they responded or what the precise nature of our message was, but I can confirm that we provided that notification.”

Do you think the air raid sirens were staged? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2465 Votes) No: 1% (28 Votes)

This information and more was available to Rivera before he faced off against Payne on Thursday. He chose not to seek it out as he went into yet another segment unprepared.

Instead of Dan Bongino or Greg Gutfled, Payne handed him his lunch in this argument.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.