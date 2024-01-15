Sparks Fly Between Trump, Ramaswamy Ahead of Critical Iowa Caucus: 'Don't Waste Your Vote!'

As Iowans get ready to make their decisions in Monday’s Republican primary caucuses, tensions between two candidates who up till now seemed to complement rather than criticize each other have risen to the surface.

The exchange between former President Donald Trump and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy began when, without explanation, Trump lashed out at Ramaswamy in a Truth Social post Saturday.

“Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, ‘the best President in generations,’ etc.,” Trump wrote, apparently out of the blue. “Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks.

“Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the ‘other side’ — don’t get duped by this. Vote for ‘TRUMP,’ don’t waste your vote!” he added. “Vivek is not MAGA.”

He then implied that much of Ramaswamy’s support was probably coming from voters who’d prefer to have Trump back in office but fear that the various prosecutions against him will prevent that from happening, and therefore they’re going with Ramaswamy as their second choice. But there’s no need for that reasoning, Trump said, because he would prevail in those legal cases, he predicted.

“The Biden Indictments against his Political Opponent will never be allowed in this Country, they are already beginning to fall! MAGA!!!” he wrote.

Ramaswamy responded in a long post to X that wasn’t anywhere near as combative as Trump’s post had been.

He stared out by acknowledging the fact that he’d seen Trump’s post, but blamed it on the former president’s “campaign advisors” rather that Trump himself.

Would you vote for Vivek Ramasamy for president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 17% (8 Votes) No: 83% (40 Votes)

“Donald Trump was the greatest President of the 21st century, and I’m not going to criticize him in response to this late attack,” he wrote.

He reiterated, however, that Trump had no chance to be president again, as “the system” wouldn’t permit it. That, to Ramaswamy, means that voters much choose him if they want an “America First” president in the White House next year.

“Our movement must live on. America-First didn’t start in 2016,” he wrote. “It started in 1776. We owe it to our Founding Fathers to do the right thing for our country. I want to save Trump & to save this country.”

Yes, I saw President Trump’s Truth Social post. It’s an unfortunate move by his campaign advisors, I don’t think friendly fire is helpful. Donald Trump was the greatest President of the 21st century, and I’m not going to criticize him in response to this late attack. I’ve met… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 14, 2024

For his part, Trump didn’t seem to feel that he needed saving in the first place.

“A VOTE FOR VIVEK IS A WASTED VOTE,” he wrote Monday morning in another Truth Social post. [emphasis original] “I LIKE VIVEK, BUT HE PLAYED IT TOO “CUTE” WITH US. CAUCUS TONIGHT, VOTE FOR DONALD J. TRUMP, BUILD UP THE NUMBERS!!! IN NOVEMBER, WE MUST TAKE OUR VERY TROUBLED NATION — A NATION IN DECLINE — BACK FROM CROOKED JOE BIDEN AND THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS AND THUGS WHO ARE DESTROYING IT. MAGA!!!”

Caucus voting will being at 7:00 p.m. central time. Trump is expected to win handily, although it’s like these social media posts were designed to keep Ramaswamy from eating into his lead too much. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Trump U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will likely vie for second and third place, with Ramaswamy following in a probably distant fourth.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.