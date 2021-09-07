Speaker at Gavin Newsom Rally Calls Larry Elder 'A Black Face on White Supremacy'

Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder was trashed as “a black face on white supremacy” at a Sunday rally attended by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom faces a recall election on Sept. 14. On Sunday, he joined black community leaders at a rally in Crenshaw as a way to energize black voters to support him.

During the rally, Elder, a conservative radio talk show host, was reviled as a black man who fails to do as liberals think he should.

Democratic State Sen. Sydney Kamlager did not refer to Elder by name when she said one candidate in the recall “thinks he might have an edge because of his color. But racism … comes in all shapes and sizes, and we’re not stupid.”

Correction to that second Kamlager reference: she’s a senator!! — Kyle Stokes (@kystokes) September 6, 2021

Lest anyone in the crowd not get the reference, Melina Abdullah, professor of pan-African studies at California State University, Los Angeles, followed that up with her own trashing of Elder as Newsom stood nearby looking on.

“She didn’t say his name, but I will: Larry Elder is a black face on white supremacy,” Abdullah said.

The name-calling is not new. As the recall vote has grown closer and Elder has remained at the top of the many candidates seeking Newsom’s job, should voters recall him, the attacks against him have increased.

Last month, the Los Angeles Times headlined a column, “Larry Elder is the Black face of white supremacy. You’ve been warned.”

In the column, Times columnist Erika D. Smith wrote that Elder’s candidacy was “an insult to Blackness.”

“I’ve learned that it’s often best just to ignore people like Elder. People who are — as my dad used to say — ‘skinfolk’ but not necessarily kinfolk,” she wrote.

It’s so funny seeing all the liberals who screamed last year that we needed more “black representation” now do everything they possibly can to thwart California’s plausible first black governor Larry Elder. Gavin Newsom has to go. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) September 5, 2021

During an appearance on the Fox News show “Hannity,” Elder said the attacks were expected.

“I anticipated that would happen. This is why a lot of people don’t go into politics because of the politics of personal destruction,” he said.

“This is not the first time the LA Times has attacked me, there is another writer who all but called me a black David Duke,” Elder added. “They are scared to death.”

This is such great news for @larryelder. Is there anyone more unlikeable than @VP Kamala Harris? California— VOTE FOR LARRY ELDER!!! https://t.co/GleNmjgtyg — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 5, 2021

The recall vote has two parts. Voters will be asked if they want to recall Newsom, and then they will be asked who they want to replace him. If a majority wants to keep Newsom in office, he remains. If a majority wants him removed, whoever is atop the list of 46 candidates becomes the state’s new governor.

