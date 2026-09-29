Share
News
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson adjusts his glasses as he speaks to reporters outside of his office at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 16, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson adjusts his glasses as he speaks to reporters outside of his office at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 16, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Speaker Johnson Calls Opposition to Data Centers a 'Chinese Psyop'

 By Jack Davis  September 29, 2026 at 12:12pm
Share

House Speaker Mike Johnson recently dismissed opposition to data centers, saying that Democrats and China are playing mind games with Americans.

“This is what Democrats do every election cycle,” Johnson said in a video posted to X.

“They find something to glom onto and say that this is doom and gloom and everyone will die if we don’t win. Don’t buy it,” he said.

“It is a Chinese psyop. I really believe that. That’s not a conspiracy theory. I think they’re pushing those ideas,” he said.


Data centers — massive buildings that hold the computing power needed for artificial intelligence — are controversial, with one strand of opinion saying they drive up utility costs and drain resources from local communities.

On the other hand, others say those negatives are overstated and that data centers are essential to keeping the United States in the lead in the artificial intelligence sector.

The concerns, coupled with fears that AI may slip beyond the ability of humans to control it, have spawned calls for regulation. Leading into the midterm elections, polling has shown, in general, that opposition to data centers outweighs support of them.

“We do not need a moratorium. We do not need to jump in and hyper-regulate this because we’ll lose the race to China,” Johnson said, according to Newsweek. “The innovation is important to continue.”

The Global Government Affairs Team on X has said debate is being manipulated by China.

“The X Safety team conducted an investigation into suspected Chinese inauthentic accounts involved in influence operations: We identified a bot farm of approximately 200,000 accounts. Within this farm, we found 200 accounts posting in a manner that could manipulate a legitimate debate about American AI and energy policy,” it said in a recent post on X.

“These posts contained claims that AI data centers are driving up household electricity prices and straining the grid,” the post added.

Related:
A Dark Day Is Coming for Disney Employees, Company Executive Warns

“Others included AI-generated cartoons that depicted data-center operators enriching themselves at the public’s expense. We remain committed to maintaining an open and authentic platform where people debate topics of public interest,” the post continued.

“We take seriously any attempts to undermine the integrity of the global town square and suspend accounts that violate our Authenticity policy.”

President Donald Trump supports expansion of AI, including data centers.

“The only reason that communities throughout the U.S.A. should not want Data Centers is if they want to end up being backwards and poor,” Trump posted in August on Truth Social.

“If they want to be successful and rich, with far lower taxes and jobs all over the place, let Data Reign,” he wrote. “The good news is that there are plenty of other places that want them. If we kill the Golden Goose, you will only have yourselves to blame.”

“China could not be happier with this anti Data Center movement. Actually, they can’t believe it is happening!” he posted.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Justice Samuel Alito Surprises by Recusing Himself from First Supreme Court Case of New Term
Speaker Johnson Calls Opposition to Data Centers a 'Chinese Psyop'
Senate Passes 'Protect College Sports Act' 77-22 to Limit College Football Transfers, Cap Player Payments
Trump Administration Extradites Alleged Major Narco-Terrorist 'The Spider' to US to Face Charges
Homeless Man Arrested in Brutal Murder of a 63-Year-Old Woman in Central Park
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation