Speaker Johnson Gets Bipartisan Standing Ovation After Announcing His First Bill
House Speaker Mike Johnson vowed to bring forth a bill offering aid to Israel shortly after he won the gavel on Wednesday afternoon.
“The world needs us to be strong. They need us to remember our creed and our admonition,” the Louisiana Republican said during remarks on the House floor about the first piece of legislation he intended to bring to a vote.
“Turmoil and violence have rocked the Middle East and Eastern Europe — we all know it — and tensions continue to build in the Indo-Pacific,” Johnson continued.
“The country demands strong leadership of this body, and we must not waver.”
🚨BREAKING: HOUSE SPEAKER ELECTED – FIRST BILL IS TO SUPPORT ISRAEL
“The first bill that I’m going to bring to this floor will be in support of our dear friend Israel.” pic.twitter.com/RHyxAbVIJ0
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 25, 2023
Johnson then spoke about the Israel-Hamas conflict, which is now in its third week.
“Our nation’s greatest ally in the Middle East is under attack,” he said. “The first bill that I’m going to bring to this floor in just a little while will be in support of our dear friend Israel, and we’re overdue in getting that done.”
At those words, the entire chamber rose and gave the new speaker a standing ovation.
“We’re going to show not only Israel but the entire world that the barbarism of Hamas that we have all seen play out on our television screens is wretched and wrong, and we are going to stand for the good in that conflict,” Johnson added.
Israel declared war against Hamas after militants from the Islamist group killed thousands of civilians in an Oct. 7 attack, the worst in Israel’s history.
Johnson took over as House speaker on Wednesday following three weeks of wrangling to determine who would replace California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted after only nine months in the speaker’s chair.
McCarthy became the first speaker ever removed in the middle of a session after he pushed through a measure to avert a government shutdown with majority Democratic support, angering some Republicans.
A number of prominent Republicans mounted ill-fated bids for the position, including Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana. Johnson was the GOP conference’s fourth nominee.
The relatively unknown fourth-term congressman became the first Republican to be elected speaker with unanimous support from his party since John Boehner in 2011, according to NBC News.
The vote was 220-209, with all Democrats voting for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
