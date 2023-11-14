House Speaker Mike Johnson left no room for doubt as to his choice for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“I’m all in for President Trump,” the Louisiana Republican said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

The speaker offered his unqualified endorsement of former President Donald Trump in response to questioning from “Squawk Box” co-host Joe Kernen.

“Everybody’s watching this show right now,” Kernen said, hoping for Johnson to make news with an endorsement.

The speaker obliged, though he did not frame it as news.

“I have done it. Yeah. I have. I have endorsed him wholeheartedly,” Johnson replied.

“Look, I was one of the closest allies that President Trump had in Congress,” the congressman added. “He had a phenomenal first term. Those first two years, as you all know, we brought about the greatest economic numbers in the history of the world, not just the country, because his policies worked.”

During the Trump administration, Johnson did indeed establish a reputation as an ally of the now-former president. For instance, he served on Trump’s impeachment defense team and voted against certification of the 2020 election results.

Do you think Johnson is a good speaker? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1514 Votes) No: 2% (34 Votes)

Since entering Congress in 2017, Johnson also has amassed a reliably conservative voting record. Thus, his endorsement of Trump’s successful policies reflected his own principles.

“I expect he’ll be our nominee. Yeah. And he’s gonna win it and we have to make Biden a one-term president. We have to do that,” the congressman said.







Since becoming speaker in late October, Johnson has made headlines primarily for his fiscal conservatism and Christian faith.

Trump, of course, has suffered four indictments and become a symbol of political persecution. With Democrats having weaponized government agencies against the former president and his supporters, many Republican voters believe the fate of the republic hangs in the balance in 2024.

Amid the madness of these and other policies of President Joe Biden’s failed administration, Trump has maintained a comfortable lead in the race to secure the Republican presidential nomination. Recent polls also show the former president leading Biden in key battleground states.

Still, Johnson’s endorsement could have the practical effect of reinforcing what many perceive as the inevitability of Trump’s nomination.

More importantly, it will remind Republican voters of the peace and prosperity they enjoyed during the Trump years. Last week, in fact, the former president received an endorsement on similar grounds from Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus.

Indeed, some Republicans forget the simple beauty of Trump’s record, which any conservative candidate would happily defend.

We may thank Johnson for reminding them.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.