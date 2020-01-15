'The Speaker Lied': As Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers, Trump Hits Back Hard

President Donald Trump’s White House came out swinging.

Within moments of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s long-awaited announcement Wednesday of the seven Democrats who would be in charge of the Trump impeachment trial in the Senate, the White House released a blistering attack on Pelosi and the entire, transparently political impeachment process.

It was a sign of things to come, and an excellent indication of how brutal the upcoming fight is going to be.

“The only thing Speaker Pelosi has achieved with this sham, illegitimate impeachment process, is to prove she is focused on politics instead of the American people,” the White House statement said.

TRENDING: CEO Blaming Trump for Iran Shooting Down Plane Runs Company Responsible for 22 Customers' Deaths

“The Speaker lied when she claimed this was urgent and vital to national security because when the articles passed, she held them for an entire month in an egregious effort to garner political support. She failed and the naming of these managers does not change a single thing. President Trump has done nothing wrong.”

White House issues statement on Nancy Pelosi’s appointment of impeachment managers:#ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/InRxWSfEE3 — WSCP1 #EliteCult45 (@WSCP1) January 15, 2020

No one who has followed the impeachment saga closely could disagree with the point about Pelosi’s delay.

When Democrats who control the House of Representatives rammed through their ludicrously amorphous articles of impeachment in December — the “obstruction of Congress” charge alone should have had the Founders spinning in their graves — the rationale for the unseemly speed was that Trump’s continued residence in the White House somehow constituted a danger to the Republic.

Do you think the impeachment case will hurt Democrats in November's election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (1196 Votes) 4% (44 Votes)

Yet, in a burst of cleverness that might well have come from watching too much liberal TV, Pelosi decided to withhold the articles from the Senate for nearly a month, ostensibly to be sure the Senate trial was “fair” but more likely to see if some kind of evidence might drop from the sky that would help the Democrats improve their historically bad case.

As the heavens don’t seem to be helping her, and even Democrats were getting impatient with the delay, Pelosi finally caved.

As The Associated Press reported, the House voted Wednesday to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate shortly after Pelosi announced her racially diverse cast of impeachment managers.

To get an idea of the absurdity that’s surrounding a supposedly solemn constitutional process, note that USA Today thought it was important to mention the ethnic affiliations of the House impeachment team:

“Unlike the group of 13 Republicans who managed their case against President Bill Clinton, who were all white men, this group of seven managers consists of three women and four men. Two are members of the Congressional Black Caucus, and one is a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.”

RELATED: Trump Derangement Syndrome Has Nancy Pelosi Downplaying Pro-Freedom Protests in Iran

Imagine the box-checking that went on in the speaker’s suite to get to that lineup.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Trump himself blasted the latest move as another “Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats.”

Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats. All of this work was supposed to be done by the House, not the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2020

As usual, he had plenty of critics — liberals love to follow the president they loathe — but he had plenty of supporters, too.

Democrats continue to fail the nation in so many ways! Pelosi and her crew are oblivious to political reality! President Trump has the people with him! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) January 15, 2020

We are behind you President Trump! pic.twitter.com/Elnv3M2sKt — Wild Bill (@wmmII88) January 15, 2020

I wish democratic leaders respected POTUS the way they did the dead Iranian terrorist who they still mourn. — Michael Samuels (@MSamuels_LINY) January 15, 2020

But this one summed it up well.

It’s very sad, but the Democrats in control of the US House, have by their impeachment hoax, relegated the House of Representatives to the status of a Saturday Night Live parody. A Republican takeover is imperative to restore its governing credibility ~ — Allen Sutton (@StewardshipAmer) January 15, 2020

While Pelosi’s antics might be too serious to be considered a sketch show comedy, there’s no doubt that the San Francisco Democrat’s tenures as House speaker have been marked by making a travesty of the governance of the United States.

During her first time around, she managed to saddle the country with the disastrous yoke of Obamacare, with a series of parliamentary maneuvers and strongarm tactics that would make Machiavelli blush.

This time, she’s managed in the course of a year to apparently lose control over her caucus to its most left-wing elements and saddle the country now with the unnecessary burden of watching its duly elected president defeat a despicable impeachment attempt.

The big point to remember is that Pelosi and her Democrats lost control of the House in the 2010 midterms, after Obamacare passed. Impeachment could well have the same effect.

It’s doubtless going to be a distraction for a president who’s already busy fighting a war on terrorism, managing the country’s relations with enemies like Iran, and revamping the trade relationship with China.

That’s an agenda that would mean most administration’s hands were full.

But that didn’t stop the Trump White House on Wednesday from coming out swinging.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.