Speaker Mike Johnson Prepping Ukraine-Israel Aid, Says Trump Is '100% United' with Him on it

An aid package that includes support for Israel and Ukraine will move forward in the House perhaps as soon as this week, according to Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson met Friday with former President Donald Trump and emerged upbeat on the chances of an aid bill supporting Israel, Ukraine and Asian allies, according to the New York Post.

Johnson said he has a “very good relationship” with Trump, adding, “He and I are 100 percent united on these big agenda items.”

“When you talk about aid to Ukraine, he’s introduced the loan-lease concept which is a really important one and I think has a lot of consensus,” he said, speaking of a concept that would frame the aid as a loan to Ukraine.

Trump is also suggesting “other ideas, the Repo Act, which is seizing the assets of corrupt Russian oligarchs to help pay for this resistance,” Johnson said, according to Politico.

“I think these are ideas that I think can get consensus, and that’s what we’ve been working through,” Johnson said, according to the Post. “We’ll send our package. We’ll put something together and send it to the Senate and get these obligations completed.”

“House Republicans and the Republican Party understand the necessity of standing with Israel,” Johnson said Sunday, hours after U.S. assistance helped fend off a massive attack on Israel from Iran, according to The New York Times.

“We’re going to try again this week, and the details of that package are being put together. Right now, we’re looking at the options and all these supplemental issues,” he said.

Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas said Israel and Ukraine both deserve help.

Do you support aid to Ukraine? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 33% (12 Votes) No: 67% (24 Votes)

“What happened in Israel last night happens in Ukraine every night,” he said on the CBS show “Face The Nation.”

Speaking on the NBC show “Meet the Press,” Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio said Johnson “has made it clear” that he sees a path for the finding package to reach the House floor this week, according to the Post.

“Russia is beginning to gain ground. Ukraine is beginning to lose the ability to defend itself,” Turner said. “The United States must step up and provide Ukraine the weapons that they need.”

The Senate has passed a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Asian allies.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby called for that package to be put to a House vote.

“We didn’t need any reminders in terms of what’s going on in Ukraine,” Kirby said. “But last night certainly underscores significantly the threat that Israel faces in a very, very tough neighborhood.”

Johnson is facing a challenge in the form of a resolution from Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia that would remove Johnson as speaker, much as his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, was dethroned,

Some Democrats have said they would back Johnson if the Senate aid bill gets to a vote.

“I’m one of those who would save him if we can do Israel, Taiwan, Ukraine and some reasonable border security,” Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.