House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday demanded that President Donald Trump be removed from office.

In calling for Trump to be removed through the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president and Cabinet to remove a sitting president who is “unable to discharge the powers and duties” of the office, Pelosi joined Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, who is poised to become Senate Majority Leader.

The quickest and most effective way—it can be done today—to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 7, 2021

Pelosi blamed Trump for the Capitol incursion, framing it as a revolt against the government.

“Yesterday the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America,” Pelosi said.

“The gleeful desecration of the U.S. Capitol, which is the temple of our American democracy, and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our nation’s history — instigated by the president of the United States — that’s why this is such a stain,” she added.

“In calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people.”

She then said that Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet should remove Trump from office — or else.

“If the vice president and Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment,” Pelosi said.

BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi calls for VP Pence and the Cabinet to remove President Trump from office via the 25th Amendment, or another impeachment effort may be carried out by Democrats. pic.twitter.com/U0Oh31jmPJ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 7, 2021

Pelosi said that even though President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20, she wants Trump out now, according to The Hill.

“This is an urgency of the highest magnitude,” she said.

“While there are only 13 days left, any day can be a horror show for America.”

Pelosi did not set a deadline to hear back from Pence.

“I don’t think it will take long to get an answer from the vice president,” she said, according to Deadline.

The speaker added that “accountability is also needed for Republicans in Congress who promoted the extreme conspiracy theories that provoked the violence.”

During the riots, Pelosi’s office was vandalized.

Rioters who stormed Capitol hold up pieces of @SpeakerPelosi nameplate for @ITVNews camera. Others shout slogans, even give brief interviews from inside the building. https://t.co/YMrOcWpKXi pic.twitter.com/OFRG01NBiT — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 7, 2021

Pelosi on Thursday called for resignation of the chief of the Capitol Police, Steven Sund. House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving has said he will resign, she said.

Biden told the media he would not discuss calls for the 25th Amendment to be invoked against Trump.

On Thursday morning, Trump issued a statement saying he would ensure there was an orderly transition of power when Biden takes over on Jan. 20.

