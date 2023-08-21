Special Counsel Appointed to Investigate Hunter Biden Worked 'Hand-in-Glove' with Brother Beau for Years - Report

The connection between Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss and the Biden family runs far deeper than Weiss’ investigation of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Weiss was the federal prosecutor overseeing the Hunter Biden criminal investigation and the controversial plea agreement that fell apart on July 27. Two weeks later, Weiss was appointed as the Justice Department’s special counsel in the case.

All of this has triggered a renewed focus on his early career.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that in 2010, Weiss was the acting U.S. attorney for Delaware and worked closely with Beau Biden — Delaware’s attorney general and Joe Biden’s eldest son — on a major prosecution.

The report said that during Weiss’ time with the U.S. attorney’s office, it and the state attorney general’s office, which was headed by Beau Biden from 2007 through 2014, often worked together. Biden died of cancer in 2015.

“We are always working hand-in-glove with federal government; there’s nothing unusual about that,” Tim Mullaney Sr., Beau Biden’s former chief of staff, told the Post.

Republicans have railed against Weiss’ Aug. 11 appointment as special counsel into issues related to Hunter Biden.

“Mr. Weiss has been compromised,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said, while Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said he “can’t be trusted,” according to the Post.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas also spoke out against the move, saying Weiss “covered up and protected the Biden family.”

Special counsel David Weiss covered up and protected the Biden family. We need a special counsel that will investigate Joe Biden taking millions in bribes from a corrupt foreign oligarch. pic.twitter.com/xBm5PaEJle — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 13, 2023

But Mullaney claimed it was just the result of political life in a small state.

“Everybody knows everybody in Delaware, and it wasn’t unusual to see [Joe Biden] at the bookstore, the ice cream shop. It is normal,” he said.

As noted by FactCheck.org, although Weiss was nominated to be U.S. attorney by a Republican — then-President Donald Trump — in 2017, he was supported by two Democratic senators from Delaware — Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons – both of whom recommended that Trump name Weiss.

Weiss began investigating Hunter Biden in 2018. No charges were filed until this year.

The New York Times reported Saturday that Weiss “appeared willing to forgo any prosecution of Mr. Biden at all, and his office came close to agreeing to end the investigation without requiring a guilty plea on any charges.”

The report said all that changed “around the time a pair of I.R.S. officials on the case accused the Justice Department of hamstringing the investigation. Mr. Weiss suddenly demanded that Mr. Biden plead guilty to committing tax offenses.”

“It appears that if it weren’t for the courageous actions of these whistle-blowers, who had nothing to gain and everything to lose, Hunter Biden would never have been charged at all,” lawyers for one IRS agent said in a statement.

