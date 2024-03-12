Share
Commentary

Special Counsel Hur Devastates Biden in House Testimony: 'The President Willfully Retained Classified Materials'

 By Allison Anton  March 12, 2024 at 10:30am
Share

Between the release of the transcripts of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with Joe Biden getting released and Hur’s ongoing congressional testimony, President Joe Biden is not having a particularly good Tuesday.

As shared by Townhall on the social media platform X, Hur is currently testifying before the House Judiciary Committee regarding the details of his investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

The clip shared showed Hur testifying regarding whether Biden retained those documents willfully or not.

Trending:
Trump Reveals What Can Be Done to Turn Around Failing Social Security, Biden Cuts In and Says He Won't Let the Solutions Happen

In Hur’s own words, “My team and I conducted a thorough, independent investigation. We identified evidence that the president willfully retained classified materials after the end of his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.”

But Hur was not finished.

He continued, “This evidence included an audio recorded conversation during which Mr. Biden told his ghostwriter that had, ‘Just found all the classified stuff downstairs.'”

Should Biden have been criminally charged in the classified documents case?

As if this little gem of information wasn’t devastating enough, Hur then explained, “When Mr. Biden said this, he was a private citizen, speaking to his ghostwriter in his private rental home in Virginia. We also identified other recorded conversations during which Mr. Biden read classified information aloud to his ghostwriter.”

If that isn’t damning evidence, then nothing is.

Granted, much of this was known already from the report itself, but hearing it stated out loud, so bluntly, in front of Congress, is especially damning for Biden.

He knowingly retained classified documents.

While it’s not a good thing to hold onto classified documents once you return to being a private citizen in general, it’s clear there are significant differences in Biden and Trump’s respective classified documents cases.

For one, Trump is not a senile career politician who can’t remember when his son died or when he left the office of vice president.

Related:
Watch: The Priceless Look on Hur's Face as He Finally Admits Biden Lied

Furthermore, Biden has served in politics far longer than Trump and held onto these documents for a period of time far longer than the 45th president.

Trump’s charges are also clearly politically motived, much like the other cases against him, and those bringing these charges are more concerned with preventing him from running in 2024 rather than actual justice.

Biden has committed a clearly criminal offense, and he only escaped prosecution because he was considered an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

Biden is a man who has tried and failed to become president since the 1980’s, and now that he is president, he can barely remember his important life events, his age is a glaring weakness, and as he strives for re-election, he is involved in scandal after scandal.

Who knows what monkey’s paw Biden wished on to become president, but at this point, it doesn’t seem to have been worth it.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Allison Anton
Allison Anton dabbles in fiction, as well as commenting on depressing modern trends and media. She calls the metro Atlanta area home, and when she’s not writing, she’s creating a loving home for her amazing husband.




Dollar Tree, Family Dollar Closing Some 1,000 Stores in Bid to Survive Bidenomics
Massive Project to Protect Beach Community Washes Away Days After Completion
Chuck Schumer Accused of Engaging in 'Grotesque' Foreign Election Interference on Senate Floor
Gas Prices Are About to Become a Huge Headache for Biden: Experts
Six Years After Failed Attempt to Derail Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford Hitting Him with New Allegation
See more...

Conversation