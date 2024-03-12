Special Counsel Hur Devastates Biden in House Testimony: 'The President Willfully Retained Classified Materials'

Between the release of the transcripts of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with Joe Biden getting released and Hur’s ongoing congressional testimony, President Joe Biden is not having a particularly good Tuesday.

As shared by Townhall on the social media platform X, Hur is currently testifying before the House Judiciary Committee regarding the details of his investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

Special Counsel Hur on Capitol Hill: “My team and I conducted a thorough, independent investigation. We identified evidence that the president willfully retained classified materials after the end of his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.” pic.twitter.com/96kEJJGVMY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2024

The clip shared showed Hur testifying regarding whether Biden retained those documents willfully or not.

In Hur’s own words, “My team and I conducted a thorough, independent investigation. We identified evidence that the president willfully retained classified materials after the end of his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.”

But Hur was not finished.

He continued, “This evidence included an audio recorded conversation during which Mr. Biden told his ghostwriter that had, ‘Just found all the classified stuff downstairs.'”

As if this little gem of information wasn’t devastating enough, Hur then explained, “When Mr. Biden said this, he was a private citizen, speaking to his ghostwriter in his private rental home in Virginia. We also identified other recorded conversations during which Mr. Biden read classified information aloud to his ghostwriter.”

If that isn’t damning evidence, then nothing is.

Granted, much of this was known already from the report itself, but hearing it stated out loud, so bluntly, in front of Congress, is especially damning for Biden.

He knowingly retained classified documents.

While it’s not a good thing to hold onto classified documents once you return to being a private citizen in general, it’s clear there are significant differences in Biden and Trump’s respective classified documents cases.

For one, Trump is not a senile career politician who can’t remember when his son died or when he left the office of vice president.

Furthermore, Biden has served in politics far longer than Trump and held onto these documents for a period of time far longer than the 45th president.

Trump’s charges are also clearly politically motived, much like the other cases against him, and those bringing these charges are more concerned with preventing him from running in 2024 rather than actual justice.

Biden has committed a clearly criminal offense, and he only escaped prosecution because he was considered an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

Biden is a man who has tried and failed to become president since the 1980’s, and now that he is president, he can barely remember his important life events, his age is a glaring weakness, and as he strives for re-election, he is involved in scandal after scandal.

Who knows what monkey’s paw Biden wished on to become president, but at this point, it doesn’t seem to have been worth it.

