Share
News

Special Counsel Jack Smith Attempts to Boot Mar-a-Lago Lawyer from Trial, Claiming 'Divided Loyalties'

 By Johnathan Jones  August 3, 2023 at 2:55pm
Share

Special counsel Jack Smith is seeking to disqualify an attorney representing a Donald Trump ally who faces charges along with the former president in the Justice Department’s classified documents case.

Walt Nauta, a Trump employee who was charged with crimes related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, is being represented by attorney Stanley Woodward.

The DOJ has asked for a hearing with U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, claiming Woodward might have conflicts of interest in the case, Axios reported.

In a Wednesday legal filing, the department said Woodward “has represented at least seven other individuals who have been questioned in connection with the investigation.”

According to Axios, Woodward is representing two other Trump employees and has advised another who the DOJ believes has information that could “incriminate” Nauta.

Trending:
Al Sharpton Tries Shaming Trump by Comparing Him to Founding Fathers, Gets an Instant History Lesson

“All three of these witnesses may be witnesses for the government at trial, raising the possibility that Mr. Woodward might be in the position of cross-examining past or current clients,” the filing states.

The DOJ argued that a hearing in regard to disqualifying Woodward is “appropriate given that an attorney who cross-examines a former or present client inherently encounters divided loyalties.”

It is not known if Cannon will hear the government’s case on the matter.

Nauta, Trump’s valet, was charged alongside Trump in June. Last week, the DOJ announced new charges against them and Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira.

Should Woodward be removed from the trial?

De Oliveira and Nauta reportedly moved boxes at Mar-a-Lago last summer. The DOJ has also accused the men of asking another worker to delete security footage so that a federal grand jury could not see it.

De Oliveira faces four charges, including making false statements and conspiracy to obstruct justice, The Washington Post reported. Nauta now faces six similar charges, according to another Axios report.

Nauta has pleaded not guilty, while De Oliveira has not yet entered a plea.

Trump was initially charged with 37 counts in the case, but that was upped to 40 last week.

He is accused of willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements, and various crimes related to the mishandling of classified documents.

Related:
Matt Gaetz Threatens Jack Smith with Subpoena to Force Him Before House Judiciary Committee

He has pleaded not guilty.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Watch: 'The View' Hosts Clueless to Biden's Economy, Claim It's Now 'Easier' to Feed Your Family
Streets Around Courthouse Being Shut Down as Rumors of Another Trump Indictment Grow
Trump Calls for Nuclear Option: 'The Supreme Court Must Intercede'
Barack and Michelle Obama Release Separate New Statements on the Death of Their Chef
Dennis Quaid Releases First Gospel Album and Credits Return to God for Saving Him from Addiction: 'A White Light Experience'
See more...

Conversation