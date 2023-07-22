Special Counsel Jack Smith has contacted Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp regarding the investigation of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“I can confirm our office has been contacted by Jack Smith’s office, but we will decline to comment further at this time,” Andrew Isenhour, spokesman for Kemp, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This is the first time Kemp’s office has had any communication with Smith as part of this investigation, according to The Washington Post.

Following the 2020 election, Trump called Kemp to attempt to persuade him to call a special session of the state legislature to overturn President Joe Biden’s slim victory in Georgia, according to NBC News.

“I’ll be here in about a year and a half campaigning against your governor,” Trump declared during a 2021 rally in Georgia. “I guarantee it.”

Trump announced on Tuesday that Smith sent him a “target letter” pertaining to his investigation into the then-president’s actions following the 2020 election.

The letter stated Trump could be subject to criminal charges, which may indicate an upcoming indictment.

The three statutes cited in the target letter “include conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States; a civil rights conspiracy charge; and tampering with a witness, victim or informant,” unnamed sources told ABC News.

Smith’s investigation into the events preceding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and attempts to overturn the 2020 election results is wide-ranging, according to The Washington Post.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

