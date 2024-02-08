Special Counsel Says Biden Doesn't Remember When He Was VP or When His Son Died

There is not a lot of trust between the U.S. Department of Justice and millions of American citizens at the moment, and for good reason.

But when people from within that department tell us that President Joe Biden – an 81-year-old man with obvious cognitive issues — has deteriorated to a point where he can’t be convicted of a crime, we should believe them.

According to a report from Robert Hur, the special counsel who has been investigating Biden’s mishandling of classified government documents during his brief time as a private citizen, the president’s days of lucidity are well behind him.

The memory issues are so great that Biden not only failed to remember what years he was vice president but also could not even come close to recalling when his son Beau died from brain cancer, according to Hur’s report, which was released Thursday afternoon.

Americans who pay attention to the events and people who decide their futures, their economy and whether they can afford to eat know Beau Biden died from brain cancer at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, in 2015.

We are the same people who might remember that Biden served as former President Barack Obama’s vice president from January 2009 to January 2017.

According to Hur’s report on Biden, the president could not remember the specifics of either.

The report that announced the president will not be charged with a crime for playing loose with sensitive information stated he was severely impaired while speaking with investigators.

“[Biden] did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended (‘if it was 2013 — when did I stop being Vice President?’), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began (‘in 2009, am I still Vice President?’),” the report said.

Does this concern you? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (532 Votes) No: 1% (8 Votes)

The report added the president “did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.”

Hur’s written decision not to charge Biden with a crime also said a deterioration in the president’s mental state was noted over a six-year period.

The report said in no uncertain terms that the 81-year-old commander in chief was “worse” in recent interviews compared with his status during 2017 conversations.

Because of those memory issues, and the assumption that no jury would convict a senile man of a crime, Biden will not face federal charges as former President Donald Trump is for the same alleged crimes.

Per Hur’s report, the president’s advanced age and mental state would make it difficult to even convict him as jurors would almost certainly see him and feel nothing but pity.

The report, which said Biden had indeed jeopardized national security by storing sensitive materials in offices and a garage accessible to his then-drug-addicted son Hunter Biden, said, “We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

“Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt,” the report said. “It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

So to be clear, Biden is not fit enough to be tried by a jury of his peers and to be taken seriously as a defendant in a criminal case, but he is completely fine to continue running the country into the ground.

That leads to many, many questions, including one obvious one: Does the president even know his own country is being invaded by foreign nationals and surrendering its energy independence and sovereignty?

If the special counsel report is to be believed, Biden belongs in a memory care unit, or perhaps in the care of family members who will pretend to listen to him and smile as he retells the same stories over and over again.

That is what this report spells out.

Perhaps the man is so incapacitated that the last three years might not even be entirely his fault.

The only thing we know for certain is his party, his wife and the rest of those around him each day owe the rest of us an explanation.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.