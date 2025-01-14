Special Counsel Unleashes on Joe and Hunter Biden in Blistering Final Report

With just about a week left of his presidency, Joe Biden — and his son, Hunter Biden — are getting excoriated again.

But this lambasting isn’t in the court of public or legal opinion, as they have been recently.

This is coming straight from the special counsel’s office at the United States Department of Justice.

Special Counsel David Weiss published a blistering letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland dated Friday (the letter itself became public Monday), outlining a number of issues Weiss uncovered.

In short, Weiss vehemently disagreed with the elder Biden’s notion that the charges against his son were politically motivated.

“The president’s characterizations are incorrect based on the facts in this case, and on a more fundamental level, they are wrong,” Weiss wrote in his report, per Axios.

Joe Biden was hardly the only Biden that Weiss saw fit to skewer.

One of Weiss’ greater, overarching points about Hunter Biden was, simply put, “The first son simply knows better, addictions or no.”

“As a well-educated lawyer and businessman, Mr. Biden consciously and willfully chose not to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes over a four-year period,” Weiss wrote, per Fox News. “From 2016 to 2020, Mr. Biden received more than $7 million in total gross income, including approximately $1.5 million in 2016, $2.3 million in 2017, $2.1 million in 2018, $1 million in 2019 and $188,000 from January through October 15, 2020.”

Weiss added: “These are not ‘inconsequential’ or ‘technical’ tax code violations. Nor can Mr. Biden’s conduct be explained away by his drug use-most glaringly, Mr. Biden filed his false 2018 return, in which he deliberately underreported his income to lower his tax liability, in February 2020, approximately eight months after he had regained his sobriety.

“Therefore, the prosecution of Mr. Biden was warranted given the nature and seriousness of his tax crimes.”

Weiss wasn’t finished harpooning Hunter Biden’s “business ventures”: “Mr. Biden made this money by using his last name and connections to secure lucrative business opportunities, such as a board seat at a Ukrainian industrial conglomerate, Burisma Holdings Limited, and a joint venture with individuals associated with a Chinese energy conglomerate. He negotiated and executed contracts and agreements that paid him millions of dollars for limited work.”

The 54-year-old Hunter Biden has been a public relations nightmare for the rest of the first family.

Not even bringing up his daughter that Joe Biden ignored for years, Hunter’s legal issues have been a noose around his father’s political aspirations.

Between the unscrupulous payments, scandalous and salacious videos of a naked Hunter Biden gallivanting with prostitutes, and the other tax and gun charges, Hunter played no small role in his father’s unceremonious ouster from his re-election bid.

But that doesn’t exactly get Joe Biden off the hook, either, Weiss noted.

Without casting aspersions on the sort of father Joe Biden is, Weiss did call out the incumbent for daring to politicize the charges against Hunter.

“Other presidents have pardoned family members, but in doing so, none have taken the occasion as an opportunity to malign the public servants at the Department of Justice based solely on false accusations,” Weiss said, per Newsweek.

