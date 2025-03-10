President Donald Trump signed a proclamation designating March 2025 as “Irish-American Heritage Month,” in recognition of the countless contributions Irish immigrants have made to America.

Trump made the declaration on Thursday — a week before Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin’s scheduled visit on Wednesday.

“This Irish-American Heritage Month, we commemorate the special bond of friendship between the United States and Ireland — and we honor the extraordinary contributions of Irish-American citizens past and present,” Trump said in a statement.

The president hailed Irish-Americans’ history of having “fought for our freedom on the battlefield, served in our halls of government, and pioneered legendary businesses — leaving a lasting mark on their communities and our national identity.”

As a reminder, former Presidents Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy were both Irish-Americans, as were business icons Henry Ford and Walt Disney.

As of 2022, there were 30.7 million Irish-Americans comprising 9.2 percent of the U.S. population. This makes Irish-Americans the third most common ancestry in the nation, behind English and German.

While signing the declaration, Trump gushed, “They’re great people!”

“And they voted for me in heavy numbers, so I like them even more,” he joked. “You have to like it. I know you are not supposed to, but you have to like that.”

“They’re great people!” 🇮🇪 🇺🇸 @POTUS signs the Irish American Heritage Month Proclamation ☘️ pic.twitter.com/9rKyo5Gtqq — U.S. Embassy Dublin (@USEmbassyDublin) March 7, 2025

With his remark “I know you’re not supposed to like” that he’s honoring Irish-Americans, Trump made a veiled reference to the open hostility the legacy media, academia, Hollywood, and our entrenched political bureaucracy have exhibited toward white people.

As a reminder, former President Joe Biden and his DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — who enabled mass illegal immigration — declared that “white supremacy” was the biggest terrorist threat to the nation.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says he agrees with Biden that “white supremacy” is the “greatest threat” of terrorism to the United States pic.twitter.com/JcXY4zIZAP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2023

JASMINE CROCKETT: “I am tired of the White tears… the only people crying are mediocre White boys.” wtf??? pic.twitter.com/cNFfiO0R72 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 4, 2025



The fact that countless media personalities, academics, and politicians have openly expressed antipathy towards white people spotlights the shameless double standard that has infested this nation.

It serves no purpose other than to demonize an entire group of people and divide the populace along race lines.

Trump’s celebration of Irish-Americans is a small step toward healing this inexcusable gaslighting.

In his statement, Trump noted that Ireland’s alliance with the U.S. has been forged on a foundation of a “long friendship strengthened by economic ties, a shared commitment to democracy, and the timeless values of faith, family, and freedom.”

Interestingly, Irish-American Heritage Month is not a new celebration.

The tradition started in 1991, when Congress passed a joint resolution (Public Law 101-418) designating March 1991 to recognize Irish contributions to the U.S., coinciding with St. Patrick’s Day.

Irish-American Heritage Month, which is celebrated in March, isn’t a recurring mandate because it’s established through a presidential proclamation. Every president has done so since 1991.

Similarly, other heritage or awareness months, such as Black History Month or Women’s History Month, are recognized each year by presidential proclamation and are not permanent designations.

While one can argue the need for these “heritage” months, if any group deserves such a designation, it’s Irish-Americans.

Not only have they contributed immensely to the success of the United States, but they have assimilated seamlessly — unlike some other groups that whine endlessly and demand special treatment.

“To this day, Irish Americans are known as some of the toughest, most driven, and most devoted people on the face of the Earth,” Trump said in his proclamation.

“Their faith in God, love of family, and indelible commitment to our national promise continue to inspire citizens all across our country.”

