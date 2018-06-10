‘Special Place in Hell’ for Trudeau After Backstabbing Act, Says WH Adviser

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudea stabbed President Donald Trump in the back following last week’s summit of the G-7 group of industrialized nations and thus earned himself a “special place in hell,” according to a high-ranking White House adviser.

Trump recently angered European leaders by imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum. The tariffs were one of the divisive issues on the table when Trump met with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy at the Group of Seven summit in Canada.

At the end of the summit, a communiqué was issued, as is the group’s custom.

But when the communiqué was released, Trudeau noted that Canada will retaliate for the tariffs beginning July 1, according to CNN.

“I have made it very clear to the president that it is not something we relish doing, but it something that we absolutely will do,” Trudeau said at a news conference. “Canadians, we’re polite, we’re reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around.”

TRENDING: Report: GOP Leaders Hammer Rosenstein Over ‘Intimidation’ Tactics and ‘Chilling’ Threats

According to White House Director of Trade Policy Peter Navarro, slamming Trump in such a way was a bad move.

“There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door,” Navarro said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“And that’s what bad faith Justin Trudeau did with that stunt press conference. That’s what weak, dishonest Justin Trudeau did. And that comes right from Air Force One,” he added.

Did Trudeau go too far in his news conference following the G-7 summit? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Navarro noted that Trump was courteous enough to attend the G-7 summit before leaving early for Singapore, where he is set to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.

Instead of being grateful, Trudeau stabbed Trump in the back, Navarro said.

“And I’ll tell you this, to my friends in Canada, that was one of the worst political miscalculations of a Canadian leader in modern Canadian history,” Navarro continued. “All Justin Trudeau had to do was take the win. President Trump did the courtesy to Justin Trudeau to travel up to Quebec for that summit. He had other things, bigger things on his plate in Singapore.”

“And what did Trudeau did — do as soon as — as soon as the plane took off from Canadian airspace, Trudeau stuck our president in the back. That will not stand.”

As noted by Fox, Navarro called Canada’s planned retaliation against the U.S. — and its high tariffs on dairy products exported into America — an “attack on our political system.”

RELATED: Dick Morris: Trump Wrong To Dump on Canada

“And as far as this retaliation goes, the American press needs to do a much better job of what the Canadians are getting ready to do because it’s nothing short of an attack on our political system and it’s nothing short of Canada trying to raise its high protectionist barriers even higher on things like maple syrup and other goods,” Navarro said.

Navarro was not the only one who took issue with Trudeau’s actions.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Trump fired back at Trudeau and rejected the communiqué that was issued at the end of the G-7 summit.

“Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!” Trump tweeted.

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

“PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US Tariffs were kind of insulting’ and he ‘will not be pushed around.’ Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!” he added.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.