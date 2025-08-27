Share
Commentary

Spectacular Pictures: Scottish Girl Arrested for Wielding Axe, Knife to Protect Sister from Immigrant Officially Becomes Legend

 By Samantha Chang  August 27, 2025 at 6:24am
Share

An axe-wielding, 14-year-old Scottish lass is being hailed a hero for scolding predatory Muslim migrants who allegedly stalked and sexually harassed her 12-year-old sister.

The disturbing incident has reignited furious debate over the EU’s abject failure to protect young girls from pedophiliac migrants that have flooded Western Europe.

The brave teen, who’s being feted online as “The Queen of Scots,” has been identified as Mayah Sommers, according to the International Business Times.

Witnesses said the confrontation began after two Muslim men made sexual advances toward Sommers’ sister on Saturday in Dundee, Scotland.

One of the alleged stalkers taunted Sommers by filming her angry reaction to their inappropriate behavior.

In the viral video, a girl is heard in the background screaming at the migrants, “Get the f*** away from us! … Don’t f***en touch my little sister! She is f***en 12!”

The man filming the encounter is heard speaking in Arabic to his comrades.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Should all charges against the young woman be dropped?

On Monday, Police Scotland charged Sommers with possession of a bladed weapon in connection to the incident, The Scottish Sun reported.

This absurd inversion of justice ignited volcanic backlash, with many people saying the police continue to side with criminal migrants instead of local citizens.

The incident spotlights the systemic unwillingness and failure of European authorities to protect their own citizens — especially young girls — from predatory Muslim pedophiles who show open disdain for their host nations’ laws and people.

Related:
Huge Trans Defeat: High Court Unanimously Rules That Men Are Not Women

On X, Mayah Sommers was lionized as a legend who was forced to defend her sister because the system refuses to protect girls from pedophiles who have invaded their lands.

Sadly, this pattern has become the norm in Western Europe and the United States, where law enforcement and the media ignore or downplay crimes committed by migrants against the native populations.

In Scotland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and other Western nations that have experienced a massive influx of Muslim migrants, there has been a nauseating escalation in gang rapes of children.

This disturbing trend is ushering in the tragic demise of Western civilization — both in Europe and in the United States.

Our leaders must stop sacrificing young girls on the altar of political correctness and destructive “diversity” agendas.

What kind of pathetic society forces 14-year-old girls to become the front line of defense against sneering child rapists?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Watch: Cracker Barrel Co-Founder Roasts Failed Re-Brand, Mocks CEO Who Came from Taco Bell
Spectacular Pictures: Scottish Girl Arrested for Wielding Axe, Knife to Protect Sister from Immigrant Officially Becomes Legend
A 7th Grader Could Catch the Error in This Newsom Meme, But Apparently Newsom Doesn't Have Any 7th Graders Working for Him
Video: Mayor Adams Utterly Humiliates Mamdani in Bench Press Video - Just Watch the Spotter to See the Truth
Gavin Newsom Officially Endorses Physical Violence Against MAGA - We're Gonna Punch MAGAs in the Mouth
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation