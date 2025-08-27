Spectacular Pictures: Scottish Girl Arrested for Wielding Axe, Knife to Protect Sister from Immigrant Officially Becomes Legend

An axe-wielding, 14-year-old Scottish lass is being hailed a hero for scolding predatory Muslim migrants who allegedly stalked and sexually harassed her 12-year-old sister.

The disturbing incident has reignited furious debate over the EU’s abject failure to protect young girls from pedophiliac migrants that have flooded Western Europe.

The brave teen, who’s being feted online as “The Queen of Scots,” has been identified as Mayah Sommers, according to the International Business Times.

Witnesses said the confrontation began after two Muslim men made sexual advances toward Sommers’ sister on Saturday in Dundee, Scotland.

One of the alleged stalkers taunted Sommers by filming her angry reaction to their inappropriate behavior.

In the viral video, a girl is heard in the background screaming at the migrants, “Get the f*** away from us! … Don’t f***en touch my little sister! She is f***en 12!”

The man filming the encounter is heard speaking in Arabic to his comrades.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

🚨Girl, 14, charged after ‘bladed weapon’ incident in Dundee THE INCIDENT INVOLVED A MIGRANMT RECORDING HER⁉️ Police were called to St Ann Lane, just off Coupar Angus Road in Lochee, shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday. It followed reports of a girl having a bladed weapon.… pic.twitter.com/gIgicqqcke — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) August 24, 2025

On Monday, Police Scotland charged Sommers with possession of a bladed weapon in connection to the incident, The Scottish Sun reported.

This absurd inversion of justice ignited volcanic backlash, with many people saying the police continue to side with criminal migrants instead of local citizens.

The incident spotlights the systemic unwillingness and failure of European authorities to protect their own citizens — especially young girls — from predatory Muslim pedophiles who show open disdain for their host nations’ laws and people.

Daily Mail investigation finds that at least 11 members of the Rotherham, England Muslim r—pe gangs have been quietly released after serving only half their sentences or will be released soon. Hundreds of English girls were groomed & sexually abused for years.… pic.twitter.com/PtrkkC5vpL — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 30, 2024

On X, Mayah Sommers was lionized as a legend who was forced to defend her sister because the system refuses to protect girls from pedophiles who have invaded their lands.

This brave young lady was chasing off Muslim attackers from her sister. Her name is: Mayah Sommers “Queen of Scotts” Share it and let the world know. pic.twitter.com/0jh1jkbmAF — Cynthia Holt (@Ghostofcynthia) August 26, 2025

Mayah Sommers Queen of Scotts. pic.twitter.com/6fpItANORw — AudzillA (@Audzillanna) August 26, 2025

To anyone who ever wondered how a 15th century French peasant girl could rally her defeated people to rise up and defeat invaders from overseas… one only needs to see the resolve of a 12 year old Scottish girl defending herself and her sister … while the men in charge would… pic.twitter.com/NRwfrWlMhp — Henry Holloway (@lz4202) August 26, 2025

Her name is Mayah Sommers. But she has a new name now too. The Young Queen of Scots. https://t.co/k5YaOHpI6k — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) August 26, 2025

As someone who was stalked by a pedophile from the ages of 8-11, I can tell exactly what point this girl is at. This isn’t the first time pedo Muslims have harassed her and her sister. She’s exhausted every avenue of pleading to the adults to help her. And they’ve failed. They’re… pic.twitter.com/6RVwEYL83Z — Leonarda Jonie (@leonardaisfunE) August 26, 2025

My mind is stuck in the boldness of the situation. Crime on the rise. Child or female rapes on the rise, scottish girl (14) in high tension protects her sister (12) (and or herself?) from sex harassment attempt and whatever further. What is next for UK? What is next for Europe? pic.twitter.com/WteGBO6088 — JandorGr (@JandorGr) August 26, 2025

Sadly, this pattern has become the norm in Western Europe and the United States, where law enforcement and the media ignore or downplay crimes committed by migrants against the native populations.

In Scotland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and other Western nations that have experienced a massive influx of Muslim migrants, there has been a nauseating escalation in gang rapes of children.

NEW‼️ UK police arrested 8,500 migrants for sexual offences in 2024 – including rape. Data shows those from Sudan are most likely to commit sex crimes, followed by Afghans, Eritreans, Iranians and Iraqis. Indigenous white men are TWENTY times less likely to commit sex crimes. pic.twitter.com/LHbL9I55cN — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) April 13, 2025

This disturbing trend is ushering in the tragic demise of Western civilization — both in Europe and in the United States.

Our leaders must stop sacrificing young girls on the altar of political correctness and destructive “diversity” agendas.

What kind of pathetic society forces 14-year-old girls to become the front line of defense against sneering child rapists?

