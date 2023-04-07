Speculation Arises After Ambulance Is Seen Parked in Driveway of the White House

What does it say about the United States — or its president — when the mere (and actually commonplace) appearance of an ambulance in the White House driveway creates so much speculation on social media?

The president was on his way to Camp David for Easter weekend, and since he was traveling, it should be expected for an ambulance to be around, as it’s a “constant feature” of the presidential motorcade, according to The Drive.

So, when The Daily Caller’s White House correspondent, Diana Glebova, tweeted an image of an ambulance rolling up to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the response should have been yawns.

It was anything but.

An ambulance shows up at the White House pic.twitter.com/4ZcHfMIs2g — Diana Glebova (@DianaGlebova) April 6, 2023

Now, granted, most of the responses and retweets appeared to have been tongue-in-cheek and almost all of them from conservatives, libertarians and supporters of former President Donald Trump — but that still says something about the success, or lack thereof, of President Joe Biden, who campaigned with unity as “a focus of [his] campaign” and then “made lots of appeals to unity in his inaugural address,” according to NPR.

D.C. freelancer Andrew Leyden had what probably amounted to the best explanation for the presence of the vehicle.

Motorcade to Ft. McNair. Medic 1 (and sometimes Medic 5) are the usual DCFD ambulances used for motorcade duty. — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) April 6, 2023

Makes sense, as the president was schedule to depart for Fort McNair for his flight to Camp David later that afternoon, according to Biden’s public schedule. But the best explanation wasn’t necessarily what the Twitterverse was looking for. (Pro tip: It almost never is.)

Ummmm for @joebiden because he definitely needs medical and mental assistance? https://t.co/MTyBrbdF2Q — @mcm_ct_usa (@mcm_ct_usa) April 6, 2023

Do we have a President *Harris* now? 🥴🥴 https://t.co/7wzZVtkjxZ — Power Heels ⚖️👠🤘 (@PowerHeels2006) April 6, 2023

Who did the dogs bite this time? https://t.co/pJnfO5jekt — The Amazing Critter Man 🇺🇸🐍 (@_CritterMan) April 6, 2023

Is Joe lost again? — LR_Cadyz🐾🇺🇲 (@LR_Cadyz) April 6, 2023

Well whatever happened, I”m sure they’ll lie to us about it. — Johnny Utah (@JohnnyU2019) April 6, 2023

Oh, Johnny Utah. You’re too young to be so cynical.

At least one Twitter user, however, got it right. Well, kind of.

you don’t want Kamala she’s worse. Prayers for sleepy joe. https://t.co/E2VcoavS1n — 🧀 StonkSleeper🧀 (@StonkSleeper) April 6, 2023

“First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way. This is good, and it is pleasing in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all people to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.” (1 Tim. 2:1-4)

That’s probably not a bad exhortation for Americans of all stripes right now, and especially during Holy Week.

Biden has hardly unified the nation (not that Trump or former President Barack Obama did any better), but praying for those in authority should be one concept all Americans can agree on.

