Speculation Erupts After Odd Marks Are Spotted on Biden's Face

What appeared to be compression marks on President Joe Biden’s face sent Twitter users into a frenzy on Wednesday morning.

Biden presented himself to reporters only briefly outside the White House, but it was long enough to stir up a lot of questions after the strange marks, which were seen along both sides of his jaw and extended under his ears, were seen in photos and videos shared on social media.

Many people attributed the marks to a continuous positive airway pressure machine. CPAP devices are used to treat sleep apnea.

Some speculated that the marks could be a sign Biden had received medication through a nebulizer.

One suggestion was that the president might have used such a device with albuterol.

Biden has been diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which sometimes requires the use of albuterol when acid from the stomach finds its way up and into the lungs and then causes symptoms similar to asthma.

The Daily Caller noted that similar marks were seen on Biden’s face around 9:30 a.m. ET Monday.

Biden’s latest physical, which was released by his doctor in February, made no mention of a diagnosis of sleep apnea or the use of a nebulizer.

Additionally, each image shared online was verified as legitimate and taken by a photographer with Getty Images.

Americans might never know why Biden paraded around the White House on Wednesday appearing as though he’d slept with something strapped to his face, although it is “pride” month in the Biden administration.

That is an administration that always takes an “all is well” stance and asks us to avert our eyes when Biden trips, forgets basic information and wanders around aimlessly.

There is a reason for the reaction to his facial compression marks, and it is that not many people at this point believe the man is physically and mentally capable of running the most powerful country on the globe.

Anything unusual about Biden should be and will be scrutinized thoroughly since he vowed to be the most transparent president in history en route to hiding from the media and making a routine of dodging questions he finds uncomfortable.

It is worth noting that a physician to former President Barack Obama previously called Biden a “very unhealthy guy.”

The Washington Examiner reported in 2019 that Dr. David Scheiner offered his assessment of the president after he reviewed his medical records.

“He’s not in bad shape for his age, but I wouldn’t say he’s in outstanding health,” Scheiner said. “Could I guarantee he won’t have issues for the next four years? He has a lot of issues that are just sort of sitting there.”

That was four years ago.

The Western Journal has reached out to Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, a former White physician, about his opinion on the matter of Biden’s Wednesday compression marks.

UPDATE, June 28, 2023: Bloomberg, citing “two people familiar with the matter,” reported Wednesday that President Joe Biden has begun using a CPAP machine to treat longstanding sleep apnea.

