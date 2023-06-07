'Speechless': Tim Scott Takes 'The View' Hosts to School on 'Systemic Racism'

Republican presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is being praised after he slammed the “disgusting” notion that “systemic racism” is a major issue facing the country during an appearance on ABC’s “The View” on Monday.

His comments, which were refreshingly optimistic, were in contrast to the kind of rhetoric generally spouted by the show’s Democratic Party activist hosts and guests.

During the program, Scott took co-host Sunny Hostin to school about whether black Americans face additional barriers to achieving their dreams.

Hostin, a very successful black woman, pressed the senator to prove that “systemic racism” is not one of those barriers.

In his response, Scott appeared to reference comments made last month by co-host Joy Behar, which he called “disgusting.”

“One of the things I think about and one of the reasons why I’m on the show is because of the comments that were made, frankly, on this show, that the only way for a young African-American kid to be successful in this country is to be the exception and not the rule,” Scott said.

He continued, “That is a dangerous, offensive, disgusting message to send to our young people today, that the only way to succeed is by being the exception.”







Behar was absent on Monday but previously had made insulting comments about both Scott and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Do you agree with Tim Scott? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (214 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“He’s one of these guys who, you know, he’s like Clarence Thomas — black Republican who believes in pulling yourself by the bootstraps, rather than, to me, understanding the systemic racism that African-Americans face in this country, and other minorities,” Behar said on the show on May 23.

Of Scott, Behar concluded, “He doesn’t get it. Neither does Clarence. And that’s why they’re Republicans.”







Scott chose to take the high road in his response and instead emphasized how harmful messages like that are when they are conveyed to young black people.

The senator challenged divisive messaging that tells them they can only achieve their dreams through exceptional circumstances. He pointed out that the country twice elected a black president and a black woman currently serves as the vice president.

He further argued, “Every kid today can just change the stations and see how much progress has been made in this country.”

Scott pointed out that black and brown people are represented across every television network — including ABC.

“So what I’m suggesting is that yesterday’s exception is today’s rule,” the senator concluded.

Kayleigh McEnany commented on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” that Hostin had nothing substantive to say about Scott’s remarks on the show.

“He did so well because he showed up with facts. He’s so positive, so optimistic,” McEnany said. “Sunny Hostin looked at him speechless. Nothing to say because those are facts.”

Others also praised the senator for appearing on the show and sticking to his guns in a hostile environment:

He’s inspiring. — Carolyn Bolton (@carbolton) June 6, 2023

God Bless this man. — Amy Riordan (@patsrockalways) June 5, 2023

More people would be the rule if they stopped believing they couldn’t get anywhere unless they are an exception — MJay Cannon (@MJayCannon38) June 5, 2023

Mic drop — Mike North (@North2North) June 5, 2023

Scott is a positive role model who has succeeded in his life and career because he works exceedingly hard and doesn’t view himself as a victim of the left’s nonexistent monster of systemic oppression.

Persevering and rejecting a mindset of victimhood are keys to success, which Hostin likely knows but would never admit in public.

But keeping racism alive in the hearts and minds of Democratic Party voters is one of the few things propping up shows like “The View.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.