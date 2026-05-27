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Republican LA Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, left, said his opponent, incumbent Democrat Mayor Karen Bass, was filmed breaking the law.
Republican LA Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, left, said his opponent, incumbent Democrat Mayor Karen Bass, was filmed breaking the law. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images; Genaro Molina - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Spencer Pratt Accuses LA Mayor Karen Bass of Breaking Election Law on Camera

 By Bryan Chai  May 26, 2026 at 6:11pm
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Things are suddenly heating up in a Los Angeles mayoral race that many expected to be a cakewalk for the incumbent when this all first began.

And it’s all thanks to a guy best known for being a reality television villain.

Incumbent LA Mayor Karen Bass, as the Los Angeles Times put it, “appeared to be on the path to an easy reelection, with no serious challengers in sight after a relatively drama-free first two years in office.

“But that was before a wildfire annihilated swaths of Pacific Palisades, putting Bass’ leadership under a national microscope.”

And few public personalities have put Bass’ leadership under a searing microscope quite like former reality television star — and legitimate contender to be Los Angeles’ next mayor — Spencer Pratt.

The former “The Hills” star has burst onto the political scene as a Republican candidate, and has made waves for his dismantling of Bass’ response to the Palisades and Eaton fires that ravaged Southern California homes — including his own.

Given that, Pratt’s microscope hasn’t gotten any less scrutinizing as Californians get closer to the election.

The latest salvo fired by the former television star actually came in direct response to a social media post from Bass:

“You can drop off your ballot at voting centers and drop boxes throughout the city. Voting early is easy, even Babies for Bass agree!” Bass posted, alongside a video of her schmoozing with constituents.

Pratt had just one — rather significant — issue with the entire spectacle.

Related:
A-List Hollywood Actor Explains Why He's Backing Spencer Pratt for LA Mayor: 'Just Look Around'

“Karen Bass just violated election law here,” Pratt called out. “She is so accustomed to breaking the law with no accountability, she even filmed herself doing it. Well, those days are over. We just filed a formal complaint for illegally gaming the election. We must protect our democracy.

“Electioneering within 100 feet of a ballot box is AGAINST THE LAW. Soliciting votes at a ballot box is AGAINST THE LAW. These clear violations show a reckless disregard for the rule of law and our democratic process. Someone in a position of power should be especially respectful of our democratic laws, but this is just emblematic of Karen’s mafia-like regime.

“It’s ‘rules for thee, but not for me.'”

The upstart mayoral candidate also included a copy of the official complaint his team had submitted.

The 2026 Los Angeles mayoral election is slated for June 2. However, if none of the candidates receive a majority of the votes, a runoff election will occur during the November midterms.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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