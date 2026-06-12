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Spencer Pratt Begins 'Phase 3' of 'Saving LA,' Reveals He Has Recordings That Will Make Opponent 'Resign in Shame'

 By Randy DeSoto  June 12, 2026 at 4:14pm
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Republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt posted a video on Friday acknowledging his campaign is now over, but promising to release comprising recordings or perhaps video footage that will cause Mayor Karen Bass and/or Councilwoman Nithya Raman to “resign in shame.”

Bass, a Democrat, and Raman, a Democratic socialist, were the top two finishers in the Los Angeles mayoral jungle primary last week, meaning they will advance to November’s general election.

Raman overcame nearly a double-digit deficit to Pratt on election night to be declared the second place winner earlier this week after mail-in ballots broke strongly in her favor, over both Bass and Pratt.

In his Friday video, Pratt said he was moving on from the LA mayor’s race to what he labeled as “Phase III” in his post on X.

“Angelinos are now stuck with two morons responsible for all their problems, and they have to choose between Dumb and Dumber. That’s not a choice. That’s the machine protecting the machine, and now every problem that plagues Los Angeles because of these two corrupt communists is going to accelerate,” he said.

“This city is a mess, and you’re about to reward the arsonists who torched the place with four more years of destruction,” Pratt continued.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

“If you think we uncovered a lot of fraud and evil in the campaign, just wait. We have some recordings of one of your exalted candidates doing and saying something that would make her resign in shame. I was saving it for the general election,” he said.

Pratt appeared to indicate that he would wait to release the recordings until after the race is officially certified on June 26.

Do you think LA’s mayoral primary was a legitimately conducted election?

“Go ahead and pick your demon. Certify your choice, and then you get to see it. So Karen and Nithya, ask yourself, is it possible that one of your employees may have a recording of you doing or saying something that would force you to resign in disgrace?” he said.

Related:
EPA and Private Business Help LA Wildfire Survivors Where City Won't

“Hope you sleep well at night over the next five months? Because you know who hasn’t slept well over the last 17 months? My mom, all my neighbors in the Palisades, all the moms that worry about their kids walking past drug addicts in front of their schools, all the business owners getting crushed in the LA economy,” Pratt continued.

It has been 17 months since the Los Angeles wildfires in January 2025 that burned down Pratt’s home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, along with 16,200 other structures countywide.

“Angelinos have been struggling for years now, all while corrupt politicians and fraudulent NGOs [non-governmental organizations] profit off the misery and fleece us for the tax dollars,” Pratt said.

The former reality television star promised that the FBI will be coming in response to the fraud, apparently contained in the recordings.

Pratt concluded, “You think your election was going to stop me? If you want to stop me, you’re going to have to f***ing kill me,” inserting a movie clip to deliver the actual expletive.

Earlier this week, before Raman was declared the second-place winner, Pratt noted on social media that there had been a net swing in the vote count in her favor essentially corresponding to the estimated number making up the city’s homeless population.

He added sardonically, “Probably nothing.”

The Department of Justice said in a news release last month that federal prosecutors charged a California woman with paying people, including homeless people on LA’s Skid Row, to register to vote.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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