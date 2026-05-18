Spencer Pratt Levels Reporter Who Mocked Him for Not Living in the Home LA Dems Let Burn Down

Spencer Pratt has become an unlikely thorn in the side of California’s ruling political class.

The former reality TV personality has spent months blasting the leadership in Los Angeles after losing his home in the devastating Pacific Palisades fire due to the Democratic Party’s ineptitude and corruption.

Early Monday morning, he found himself sparring with a media elitist who would love nothing more than to prop up those same politicians in perpetuity to keep L.A. looking exactly how it looks right now.

On Sunday, Variety chief correspondent Marlow Stern attempted to mock Pratt on X after Deadline published a story about Pratt’s mayoral ambitions.

The Deadline report was headlined: “Spencer Pratt Plans To Leave L.A. If He Loses Mayoral Bid: ‘I Will Be Done.’”

Stern responded on X with a smug jab aimed directly at Pratt.

“he… lives in santa Barbara,” Stern wrote.

Apparently, that was supposed to be some kind of devastating own. The problem is, Pratt is not living outside of Los Angeles because he wanted a change of scenery.

His house burned down in the Palisades fire that ravaged entire neighborhoods while Democrat leaders did absolutely nothing.

Pratt has relentlessly criticized Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the rest of the city’s political establishment over the handling of the catastrophe.

Yet Stern still decided the appropriate stance was to sneer at a man whose family lost everything.

Pratt fired back with a blistering response.

“My house burned down. I lost everything. I can’t rebuild,” Pratt wrote.

“As a 42 year old man with 2 kids, I’ve had to move into my parents’ house, and I’m getting attacked for that?” he continued.

“This is journalism? This is why no decent people ever get into politics. This is why you only have goblins running everything.”

“God help you if you try to make things right for your community … if you lose your entire town, ‘journalists’ mock you for not making your kids sleep in the toxic dirt on your burned out lot.”

My house burned down. I lost everything. I can’t rebuild. As a 42 year old man with 2 kids, I’ve had to move into my parents’ house, and I’m getting attacked for that? This is journalism? This is why no decent people ever get into politics. This is why you only have goblins… https://t.co/x6SQG3yR8w — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 18, 2026

“Who raised you, dude?” Pratt concluded.

Obviously, Pratt deserved better than being mocked by a supposedly serious reporter working for a legacy entertainment publication.

Whatever someone thinks about Pratt politically, ridiculing a wildfire victim for no longer living on a destroyed property is bottom-of-the-barrel behavior.

How toxic are the rest of the people working at Variety or inside the countless other newsrooms scattered across America?

That question is naturally rhetorical.

That mindset — the one that led a man to mock another man for losing his home — exists in newsrooms nationwide, including probably one in a city near you.

People who lecture endlessly about empathy and tolerance are suddenly out of compassion when someone challenges the left-wing machine.

Stern’s smug little X post is a perfect snapshot of what millions of normal Americans are up against every day.

If you are a decent, taxpaying citizen who wants competent government, safe streets, functioning infrastructure, and freedom from the left’s nonstop cultural revolution, much of the corporate press already sees you as the enemy.

Not every one of these activists masquerading as journalists is violent. They might not attack you, firebomb your business, or try to get onto a rooftop with a rifle for a clear shot at you.

But make no mistake, if something bad happens to you, a jarring amount of these people love every second of it. I’ve worked in enough newsrooms to know that.

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