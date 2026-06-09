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Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt speaks to the media outside an election-night party June 2.
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt speaks to the media outside an election-night party June 2. (Ronaldo Bolaños - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Spencer Pratt Points Out Odd Coincidence in Vote Tally: 'Where Have I Seen That Number Before?'

 By Randy DeSoto  June 8, 2026 at 5:12pm
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Republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt noted on social media that there had been a net swing in Democratic socialist Nithya Raman’s vote count in essentially the same number estimated to be the city’s homeless population.

Raman overtook Pratt Sunday with 27.1 percent of the vote to his 26.7 percent after he had been leading her by nearly double digits on primary election night. Raman now leads by about 3,000 votes. An estimated 83 percent of the ballots have been counted, according to NBC News.

California has a jungle primary in which the top two finishers advance to the general election, regardless of party. Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, who won approximately 35 percent of the vote, will advance. The race is now for second place, with Raman strongly favored, given how the mail-in ballots have been breaking.

Mail-in ballots tallied since Election Day last Tuesday have strongly favored Raman over Pratt and, surprisingly, Bass, whose lead decreased slightly during the week. Raman, a Los Angeles city council member, appeared to concede the race that night before her post-Election Day surge.

She polled below Pratt in all but one of the major surveys published in the month leading up to the contest.

Will Spencer Pratt advance to the general election?

Pratt posted Sunday on X, “‘A net swing of more than 43,000 votes since Tuesday..’ 43,000, huh? Where have I seen that number before…? Probably nothing.” He included a screenshot from a news story stating that there are believed to be approximately 43,700 homeless people in LA on any given night.

The Department of Justice said in a news release last month that federal prosecutors charged a California woman with paying people, including homeless people on LA’s Skid Row, to register to vote.

Related:
Spencer Pratt Projected to Lose LA Mayoral Bid as City Continues Counting Mail Ballots

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, the top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, posted Sunday on social media some of the reasons he believes California is ripe for voter fraud.

“We also have serious concerns about how California maintains its voter rolls. There are open questions about whether the state is promptly removing deceased voters, people who have moved, and individuals convicted of disqualifying felonies,” he wrote.

“On top of that, California allows third parties to collect and turn in ballots on voters’ behalf (a practice known as ballot harvesting) with few restrictions. This makes it difficult to track who actually received, completed, and submitted each ballot,” Easayli added.

The prosecutor concluded, “If California genuinely wants voters to trust its elections, it should open its records, not fight to keep them closed. What are they afraid of?”

Pratt has not thrown in the towel, just yet. “Folks, we’re dealing with a fraction of a percentage point difference, there’s still hundreds of thousands of votes outstanding, and LA officials have given us the next 3 weeks to count! Let’s git-r-dun!”

Pratt, a former reality television star, entered the mayor’s race after his home burned down during the Palisades Fire last year. Mayor Bass and other city officials came under strong criticism for their handling of the disaster.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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