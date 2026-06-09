Spencer Pratt Points Out Odd Coincidence in Vote Tally: 'Where Have I Seen That Number Before?'

Republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt noted on social media that there had been a net swing in Democratic socialist Nithya Raman’s vote count in essentially the same number estimated to be the city’s homeless population.

Raman overtook Pratt Sunday with 27.1 percent of the vote to his 26.7 percent after he had been leading her by nearly double digits on primary election night. Raman now leads by about 3,000 votes. An estimated 83 percent of the ballots have been counted, according to NBC News.

California has a jungle primary in which the top two finishers advance to the general election, regardless of party. Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, who won approximately 35 percent of the vote, will advance. The race is now for second place, with Raman strongly favored, given how the mail-in ballots have been breaking.

Mail-in ballots tallied since Election Day last Tuesday have strongly favored Raman over Pratt and, surprisingly, Bass, whose lead decreased slightly during the week. Raman, a Los Angeles city council member, appeared to concede the race that night before her post-Election Day surge.

Democrats overwhelmingly vote late and by mail — but only Nithya Raman Democrats, not Karen Bass Democrats. Just totally insane stuff. pic.twitter.com/8iOzWtTKP4 — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) June 8, 2026

She polled below Pratt in all but one of the major surveys published in the month leading up to the contest.

Will Spencer Pratt advance to the general election? Yes No

A login link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link to log in and vote. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 41% (116 Votes) No: 59% (164 Votes)

Pratt posted Sunday on X, “‘A net swing of more than 43,000 votes since Tuesday..’ 43,000, huh? Where have I seen that number before…? Probably nothing.” He included a screenshot from a news story stating that there are believed to be approximately 43,700 homeless people in LA on any given night.

“A net swing of more than 43,000 votes since Tuesday..” 43,000, huh? Where have I seen that number before…? Probably nothing. 🤷 https://t.co/W2E3k6PHyR pic.twitter.com/ZfzHCy9enb — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 8, 2026

The Department of Justice said in a news release last month that federal prosecutors charged a California woman with paying people, including homeless people on LA’s Skid Row, to register to vote.

It is impossible to explain how insecure the California election system is No ID required A broken signature verification process Enormous #s of mail in ballots A giant homeless population, where it is proven they have been paid to register to vote We need change pic.twitter.com/5Gg9toncNO — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) June 7, 2026

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, the top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, posted Sunday on social media some of the reasons he believes California is ripe for voter fraud.

“We also have serious concerns about how California maintains its voter rolls. There are open questions about whether the state is promptly removing deceased voters, people who have moved, and individuals convicted of disqualifying felonies,” he wrote.

“On top of that, California allows third parties to collect and turn in ballots on voters’ behalf (a practice known as ballot harvesting) with few restrictions. This makes it difficult to track who actually received, completed, and submitted each ballot,” Easayli added.

The prosecutor concluded, “If California genuinely wants voters to trust its elections, it should open its records, not fight to keep them closed. What are they afraid of?”

California Is Blocking a Federal Audit of Its Voter Rolls California allows first-time voters to register using forms of ID that most Americans would find surprising, including: -Gym membership card

-Employer ID card

-Credit or debit card

-Prescription drug label

-Insurance… pic.twitter.com/kOEOzpctmb — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) June 7, 2026

Pratt has not thrown in the towel, just yet. “Folks, we’re dealing with a fraction of a percentage point difference, there’s still hundreds of thousands of votes outstanding, and LA officials have given us the next 3 weeks to count! Let’s git-r-dun!”

Folks, we’re dealing with a fraction of a percentage point difference, there’s still hundreds of thousands of votes outstanding, and LA officials have given us the next 3 weeks to count! Let’s git-r-dun! — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 8, 2026

Pratt, a former reality television star, entered the mayor’s race after his home burned down during the Palisades Fire last year. Mayor Bass and other city officials came under strong criticism for their handling of the disaster.

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