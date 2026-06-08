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Los Ángeles Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt speaks to potential supporters at a "block party" campaign event on 10th Avenue in Los Angeles on May 20, 2026.
Los Ángeles Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt speaks to potential supporters at a "block party" campaign event on 10th Avenue in Los Angeles on May 20, 2026. (Robert Gauthier / Getty Images)

Spencer Pratt Projected to Lose LA Mayoral Bid as City Continues Counting Mail Ballots

 By Joe Saunders  June 8, 2026 at 6:45am
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Hopes that the country’s second biggest city could see real change in the mayor’s office appear to be going up in smoke.

As ballot counting continues almost a full week after California’s June 2 primary election, the Golden State’s notorious ballot-counting rules are dimming the chances that mayoral challenger Spencer Pratt will make it to a runoff election in the Los Angeles mayor’s race.

And an even leftier candidate than the current incumbent appears to be taking his place.

According to the Los Angeles Times, former reality TV star Pratt, a political outsider who became a favorite of conservatives, has been pushed into third place in votes behind incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and leftist City Councilwoman Nithya Raman.

Raman, who was in third place after polls closed on Tuesday has been benefiting from California’s lax election rules that allow mail-in ballots to be counted even if they come in after Election Day.

The rules result in election uncertainty that mean it can take weeks to determine the winner.

On Sunday night, Raman moved ahead of Pratt in the voting — meaning she would face Bass in the November election.

Do you trust California's election results?

“Raman now sits in second place with Pratt in third, according to the latest vote count from the Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder. Raman had 27.1% of the votes counted so far, and Pratt had about 26.7%,” the L.A. Times reported Sunday evening.

Pratt built his campaign around the spectacular incompetence of incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and the devastation of the California fires that destroyed swaths of Los Angeles in January 2025 — including Pratt’s own home.

He also attacked the Bass administration for the slow speed of recovery.

The former reality TV star became a favorite of conservatives nationally for posing what appeared to be a real threat to the Los Angeles Democrat-dominated power structure (the power structure that has overseen the city’s explosion of crime and homelessness).

In a post on the social media platform X, Pratt hinted at election fraud.


And he had plenty of backers.

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck posted a graphic of the ballot-counting since Tuesday, declaring that “North Korean ‘elections’ have more self respect.”

If the current count holds and Bass and Raman face off in November, Los Angeles voters won’t be facing a choice of change between an incumbent and a reformer, but a choice between a progressive Bass and an even more progressive Raman.

As The New York Times noted in a primary day report, Raman was elected in 2020 on the strength of the Black Lives Matter movement that was currently engulfing the country.

She has been aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America party — like New York City’s leftist Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Related:
Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Centrist' Politics Reveal How Far the Left Has Moved: 'My Husband Thinks I'm a Republican'

While she has apparently had a strained relationship with the party, according to The New York Times, and did not get an official endorsement, the DSA did recommend the voters back her.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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