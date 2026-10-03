Spencer Pratt Reveals the Secret Behind His Viral Campaign Ads - And What Every Other Politician Is Doing Wrong

Most Americans hate political messaging and campaign advertisements, viewing them as tedious, predictable, and far too overwhelming during election season.

But Spencer Pratt, a Republican candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, created a number of viral advertisements that voters actually wanted to watch.

Pratt does not come from politics. He was a reality television personality whose home was destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fires — over which incumbent Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Karen Bass presided.

In one campaign advertisement, Pratt filmed himself outside of the mansions occupied by his left-wing opponents before showing the trailer in which he was forced to reside after the disaster.

The commercial — entitled “They Not Like Us” — received 15 million views and 157,000 likes on the X platform alone.

They not like us pic.twitter.com/78hducHDUE — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) April 29, 2026

Could Spencer Pratt's approach change the future of political advertising? Yes, more creativity is needed No, traditional methods work best Not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, more creativity is needed 100% (19 votes) No, traditional methods work best 0% (0 votes) Not sure 0% (0 votes)

Pratt revealed on Tuesday, months after his primary campaign loss, why his advertisements were different from those of most other politicians.

“Guys, I hate to break it to you, but most political advisors are so bafflingly incompetent, it would make your head spin,” Pratt revealed.

“All the talented communicators go work in Hollywood or at Saatchi and Saatchi, and these political bros never tap these agencies for help,” he observed. “I’ve connected several campaigns with literally the best marketing geniuses in the game, got them discounted rates, even… and they just never even bothered calling.”

Pratt even suggested that “it truly feels like a lot of consultants and candidates just want to lose.”

“You ever wonder how my ads went so massively viral, but there’s not been a single candidate who’s come close to it? It’s their [dumb] advisors. I didn’t go with any political advisors, and they were SO mad about it,” he noted.

Instead of turning to the political class for help with his messaging, he used the entertainment industry.

“I partnered with a filmmaker and marketing wizard, instead of political grifters. Why? Because I wanted our messaging to be effective. Political ads suck. Nobody watches them. I wanted people to want to watch my ads. The fact that nobody else understands this is… I honestly don’t know how to explain it, other than they want to lose.”

Pratt noted that the poor state of political advertising may speak to a deeper rot in the political system.

“There are a bunch of candidates who love it when their party loses power. It takes all the heat off them, because then they can’t be expected to pass legislation when they’re in the minority, plus they can fundraise way better off of the rage when the opposition is running roughshod over the country,” he continued.

Pratt called the trend “baffling to watch.”

Other conservative voices agreed with his take, noting that for the establishment, winning elections is not always the goal.

Arynne Wexler, a conservative comedian, commented that “I often think the right wants to lose so they can point the finger at the left and raise more money.”

“If you’re an actual ideologue it’s deeply frustrating,” she added.

Mark Mitchell, an independent pollster, remarked that “they don’t want your vendors because they probably don’t get kickbacks from them.”

Dustin Grage, a Townhall columnist and politico from Minnesota, simply posted a GIF with Michael Scott from “The Office” pounding a table and exclaiming, “Thank you!”

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