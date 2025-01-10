British actor Tom Holland recently revealed that he seeks to set aside the chaotic and fast-paced life of a Hollywood rising star once he has a family.

The actor, who played Spider-Man in multiple Sony/Marvel movies, said in an interview with Men’s Health that he is actively seeking a transition away from the big screen and toward a typical life.

“When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore,” the 28-year-old declared.

“Golf and dad [duties],” he emphasized. “And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”

Holland does not yet have any children, but he is already opening career doors beyond starring in blockbusters: he is currently launching a non-alcoholic beer line called Bero, which reflected a recent pivot he made toward sobriety.

“Every Friday after work was a write-off: Let’s get drunk and have a good time. I didn’t have bad experiences, but I would drink enough so that I would ruin my next day,” Holland recalled.

This is not the first time Holland, who at one point was a child actor, has cast a wary eye toward being a celebrity or expressed a desire to take a step back into a more private lifestyle.

“I really do not like Hollywood,” Holland said on a podcast two years ago. “It’s not for me. The business really scares me.”

“I understand I’m a part of that business and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it,” he continued. “But, that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible.”

Holland took a step toward that normal life just a few weeks ago by proposing to girlfriend and Marvel co-star Zendaya over the holidays, as first reported by TMZ.

The outlet revealed that the proposal was intimate and romantic rather than flashy, perhaps indicating the life trajectory Holland wants to have with his bride-to-be.

The fact that such a young and prominent star is publicly and unashamedly taking steps toward marriage, family, and children is most certainly an encouraging sign.

Many in our culture tend to have the opposite expectation for their lives, preferring fame and fortune over the more common but more fulfilling experiences, like settling down for a quiet but peaceful life while setting family above everything else.

But Tom Holland has lived that life of fame and fortune. He knows firsthand how destructive such a lifestyle can be, and as a role model to other young people, he is leading by way of example.

Let us hope that many follow in his current course.

