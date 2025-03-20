Spine-of-Steel Bondi Tells Judge to Pound Sand, Says Admin Will Follow the Law Instead of Crony Judge

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi eviscerated unelected federal judges who are illegally obstructing President Donald Trump’s executive orders, saying they’re overstepping their authority.

Over the weekend, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg of the District of Columbia blocked the Trump administration from deporting members of the transnational crime ring Tren de Aragua, a deadly Venezuelan gang.

During an emergency hearing Saturday, Boasberg verbally ordered the government to turn around any aircraft that were carrying deportees.

However, at least two flights took off during the hearing and landed in El Salvador, ABC News reported.

Administration officials argued that the planes were over international waters and thus outside Boasberg’s jurisdiction at the time.

The judge then issued a written order halting further deportations for at least 14 days, pending judicial review.

On Monday, Boasberg — who was elevated to the federal bench by former President Barack Obama — demanded the administration answer the following questions about the two deportation flights that took off:

What time did the plane take off from U.S. soil and from where?

What time did it leave U.S. airspace?

What time did it land on foreign soil?

When were the terrorists transferred out of U.S. custody?

How many were on board the flight?

The White House has until Thursday to respond.

Bondi said Boasberg has no authority to block Trump’s deportation of terrorists.

“Our lawyers are working on this, we will answer appropriately,” Bondi said Wednesday on Fox News.

“But what I will tell you is, this judge has no right to ask those questions,” she underscored.

Bondi: This judge has no right to ask those questions. The judge had no business, no power to do what he did. This judge had no right to do that.. pic.twitter.com/0dqgakyVym — Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2025

On Saturday, Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to expel the Tren de Aragua terrorists.

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798 allows the president to detain or deport enemy invaders.

“You have one unelected federal judge trying to control foreign policy, trying to control the Alien Enemies Act, which they have no business presiding over,” Bondi told Fox News.

“And there are 261 reasons why Americans are safer now. That’s because those people are out of this country.”

The attorney general continued: “The judge had no business, no power, to do what he did. This has been a pattern with these liberal judges.”

“They’re meddling in foreign affairs. They’re meddling in our government, and the question should be, ‘Why is a judge trying to protect terrorists who invaded our country over our American citizens?'” Bondi asked.

The AG said the administration will respond to Boasberg’s questions, but will appeal his injunction, and will continue to expel terrorists from the homeland.

“We are going to deport them, and we’re going to continue to deport them,” she vowed. “We will honor what the court says, but we will appeal. And we will continue to fight terrorists within our country.”

At a news conference Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt ripped Boasberg as a “Democratic activist” who’s trying to usurp the authority of the executive branch.

“The judge in this case is essentially trying to say the president doesn’t have the executive authority to deport foreign terrorists from our American soil,” she said. “That is an egregious abuse of the bench.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt criticises a judge for being an ‘activist judge’ appointed by Barack Obama’. NBC News’s Garrett Haake corrects her on Live TV: “Judge Boasberg was originally appointed by George W. Bush, and then elevated by Barack Obama.” pic.twitter.com/Frp7YLbmAU — Basit Mahmood (@BasitMahmood91) March 20, 2025

“This judge cannot, does not, have that authority,” she said. “And that’s why we’re fighting this in court. It’s very clear that this is an activist judge who is trying to usurp this president’s authority.”

“Under the Alien Enemies Act, the president has the power, and that’s why the deportation campaign will continue,” Leavitt vowed.

Unelected left-wing activists masquerading as nonpartisan judges must stop wasting taxpayer money and abusing the court system to undermine the president’s authority.

Unlike Trump, nobody voted for these subversive, rogue agitators.

