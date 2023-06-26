Spiritual Battle: 'Pride' Attendees Act Like Animals as They Surround Street Preacher

A street preacher kept calm while “pride” manifested its natural symptoms.

In Seattle, attendees at a “pride” event surrounded a preacher and used various tactics to intimidate him. One attendee got close to the preacher’s face and barked like a dog.

The Post Millennial on Twitter described the incident and shared a video of it: “PRIDE SEATTLE: Attendees surround a street preacher and bark like rabid dogs as music blares in the background to drown him out.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

PRIDE SEATTLE: Attendees surround a street preacher and bark like rabid dogs as music blares in the background to drown him out. Video by: @KatieDaviscourt pic.twitter.com/6AKU0I5esH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 26, 2023

One Twitter user responded with an ironic cartoon showing a person dressed as a woman, carrying a “pride” sign, and yelling into a megaphone at a nondescript man offering a Bible: “Stop pushing your beliefs on me.”

Others made references to Jesus, the New Testament, or religion in general.

Jesus kinda warned him this would happen. Hope he keeps his resolve. — Herman Hamburger (@LongLester) June 26, 2023

Yes he did , Matthew 10:15 Jesus said , Truly I say to you, it will be more tolerable for the land of Sodom and Gomorrah in the day of judgment than for that town — D Lucky777 (@dluckyone777) June 26, 2023

I’m not even religious and he looks strong and steady and they look like all the deadly sins wrapped up in grotesque packages. — HarmlessPirateRadio (@HarmlessRadio) June 26, 2023

Another user was less generous but no less outraged: “These people are dirt. Demand respect but give none, have no grace or regard for fellow man. A hideous display of narcissism and callousness.”

These people are dirt. Demand respect but give none, have no grace or regard for fellow man. A hideous display of narcissism and callousness. — Candystriper (@idahofamfarm1) June 26, 2023

It would be tempting to conclude that this “pride” event degenerated into narcissistic, exhibitionist intolerance, but that would not be true.

No “pride” event can “degenerate” into the very things it exists to showcase.

The music blared because the attendees would not or could not hear The Word of God. They used small flags to try to obscure the preacher’s view of his own Bible.

Had the barking young man been possessed by a demon, would his behavior have differed?

Whatever one believes about such things, it is impossible not to notice and ask.

Meanwhile, in an inspiring display of love and forbearance, the preacher carried his cross with a dignity worthy of our Savior.

