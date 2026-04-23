SPLC's Online Conservative 'Hit List' Goes Viral, Includes Locations of People Deemed Hateful

This week, President Donald Trump’s allies have focused the spotlight on the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center.

First, on Tuesday, Trump’s Department of Justice secured an 11-count indictment against the organization.

Then, on the social media platform X Wednesday, popular conservative influencer Chaya Raichik, who runs the “Libs of TikTok” account, posted a screenshot of what she called a “hit list” featuring the names and locations of six conservatives, herself included, identified as spreaders of bigotry on the SPLC website.

“The SPLC literally has a hit list of Conservatives on their website including locations so their followers know where to target us,” Raichik wrote.

“Our crimes for being put on a target list range from opposing open borders and sex changes for kids, to ‘male supremacy,’ she added. “This is a disgusting smear and the goal is to put a target on our backs.”

The SPLC literally has a hit list of Conservatives on their website including locations so their followers know where to target us Our crimes for being put on a target list range from opposing open borders and sex changes for kids, to “male supremacy” This is a disgusting smear… pic.twitter.com/cQyUjjJLfi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 22, 2026

Aside from specific areas of alleged bigotry, the SPLC “hit list” features only the “target” conservative’s birth year and location.

For instance, the SPLC listed conservative commentator Matt Walsh under “General Hate” and “Anti-LGBTQ.” The group also let its followers know that Walsh resides in Nashville, Tennessee.

At least one conservative X user tried to have fun with the “hit list.”

“I would like to congratulate Matt Walsh on his recent promotion to General Hate! He must be doing something right!” the user wrote.

An image of Walsh in a military uniform accompanied the comment.

⭐️ I would like to congratulate Matt Walsh on his recent promotion to General Hate! He must be doing something right! 😸 pic.twitter.com/aUtER7njTS — BoDeep (@BoDeepest) April 22, 2026

Walsh, of course, has endured plenty of death threats.

Indeed, both before and after the September 2025 assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk, many leftists openly espoused violence against their perceived enemies.

Meanwhile, the SPLC stands accused of manufacturing “racism” and “white supremacy” via direct payments to leaders of hate groups.

According to the indictment, for instance, the SPLC helped organize the notorious 2017 gathering of racists and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, an event later cited by now-former President Joe Biden as the reason he sought the presidency in 2020.

The SPLC’s allies have defended its tactics, in one case by likening it to the FBI.

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