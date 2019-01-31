SECTIONS
Sponsor of VA’s Radical Abortion Bill Introduced Bug Protection Bill on Same Day

By Jack Davis
at 11:32am
On the same day that Virginia Delegate Kathy Tran introduced a bill that would legalize abortion up until the moment of birth, she also proposed a bill to protect a bug.

“This bill helps to save our birds and butterflies by protecting the fall cankerworm (caterpillar), an important food source for birds and their young during their breeding and migratory season,” Tran’s campaign website explains.

The bill, which was filed Jan. 9, would ban communities from spraying to eliminate cankerworms between March 1 and Aug. 1. The proposal is under consideration in the House of Delegates.

Tran’s cankerworm bill received far less noticed than a bill she also filed the same day that would change the rules for late-term abortions. Tran said the bill “eliminates medically unnecessary and unduly burdensome requirements that make it difficult for women to access abortions.”

A video of her comments in support of the bill was posted on YouTube.

During a hearing on the bill, Republican House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert questioned if, under Tran’s proposal, an abortion could be performed up until the moment of birth.

“Where it’s obvious that a woman is about to give birth. She has physical signs that she is about to give birth. Would that still be a point at which she could request an abortion if she was so-certified — she’s dilating,” he said.

“Mr. Chairman, that would be … a decision that the doctor, the physician and the woman would make at that point,” Tran replied.

“I understand that. I’m asking if your bill allows that,” Gilbert said.

“My bill would allow that, yes,” Tran replied.

Many took to Twitter to express outrage at Tran’s proposal.

At least one Virginia Democrat has distanced herself from the bill.

Delegate Dawn Adams, D-Richmond sent her constituents a newsletter apologizing because she “did not exercise due diligence” before supporting the bill.

“I made a mistake, and all I know to do is to admit it, tell the truth, and let the chips fall where they may,” Adams said.

Adams said the scenario Gilbert described would classify as a “partial birth infanticide” that would be illegal under state law.

“This remains a crime and would not be something any sane licensed physician would perform,” Adams said. “The code is very specific and clear about what this means and it is different from an abortion, even late term.”

